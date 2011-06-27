  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Probe
  4. Used 1991 Ford Probe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Ford Probe LX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Probe
Overview
See Probe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.7/362.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity41 cu.ft.
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2730 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Bright Red
See Probe Inventory

Related Used 1991 Ford Probe LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles