Used 2017 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best Mustang Yet! George Capps , 05/17/2017 V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Just purchased the Mustang, V6, auto, last week. Impressive car. I have owned 11 mustangs in the past and this is by far the most capable mustang yet. The V6 has plenty of power and the transmission shifts at just the right times. The independent rear suspension is great and provides an aggressive yet comfortable ride. Although I haven't put too many miles on the car yet, averaging 24.5 mpg with a 60/40 mix of in-town and freeway driving. This is great. The interior is very good with soft materials where you want them and the seats are very supportive and comfortable. Impressive implementation of the instrumentation. I am sad that this is the last year for the V6 as it is a great engine and is a fantastic performer. I found the 4cyl loud under load and at times clumsy on the test drive and I feel Ford is making a big mistake removing the V6 from the engine lineup. Overall, I have a big smile on my face and am enjoying the ride. I am looking forward to putting the mustang through its paces on a trip this summer on route 66. ***UPDATE*** After having the Mustang for 18 months I still have a big grin on my face every time a I get in. Have had no problems with the car, no visits to the dealership other than oil changes. The overall feel of the drive is still outstanding with a big plus for the V6. Still bummed out about ford dropping the V6, hopefully they will come to their senses. Love the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

MY AMAZING LITTLE PONY - GO PONY GO! Geena , 12/08/2017 V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I am in love with my new little ruby red pony car that drives like a stallion! This is the fourth Mustang I have owned. I purchased all of them brand new. I loved each and every one of them, and then the 2017 arrived! I saw it featured on the internet, and I kept saying that is my new car, and it is now. The ruby red is a metallic color, and it really shines in the sun; it is gorgeous! I own the 6 cylinder automatic. I am extremely impressed. I almost went for the GT, but the V6 was more affordable. I was shocked when I drove it. It is about five times faster than the other Mustangs I have owned - the last one being a 2004. The 2004 and the two models I purchased in the 90's all seemed sluggish. Not my new V6; that little pony flies down the road. I haven't driven a car that flew in a very long time. You step on the gas, and you're off and running. This car's acceleration is fantastic; it really moves. When I'm at a red light, the cars that were next to me are about two or more car lengths away. The freeway is unbelievable. I took my new pony out for the maiden voyage about 1:00 AM as I live in Southern California where the traffic is horrible. I wanted to take my new car out for a spin. I couldn't believe how fast that car can go with little to no effort. I had the car up to 105 mph but didn't even know it until I looked at the speedometer. It felt like I was going about 70. It handles incredibly. This car just hugs the road and is fantastic when making a fast turn. Okay, so I drive like a nut, but this car has airbags all over the place, a long hood, so it should hold up extremely well in the event something should happen. The safety reviews were five stars. All of my former Mustangs were totaled, one of which went upside down. As the human Mustang test dummy, the Mustangs hold up extremely well in accidents. Since this Mustang has a lot more safety features than my old ones, I'm sure it is extremely sound, The exterior is just gorgeous, and I especially like the hood. Overall the car seems longer and wider than my other Mustangs. The keyless entry is great. You don't even have to take the keyless remote out of your handbag (or pocket) to open the car. You simply grab the handle, and the car magically opens. To lock it, you close the door and place a finger on the end of the handle, and the car locks. I'm 57 and can get in and out of the car very easily. Now for the interior. I bought it with the basic package, but the basic package has all the amenities I want and/or need. I lied except for one thing, neither of the front seats are power. The other Mustangs had a power driver's seat. Then again, I was playing with the all the front seat adjustments. If you like your seat in one place which most people do, the no power seats is not a problem. Actually it seems the seats are very adjustable. As far I can tell the seat goes forward and all the way back to the back seats! Therefore, if you happen to be tall, I can't see there being a problem with the car being too small. The seats also go up and down, and the back of the seat is also adjustable. The basic package come with cloth seats. Doesn't everyone want leather; well, I got the basic package. My car came with the ruby red exterior with what they call ebony seats. The seats are dark, but they are not jet black. I'm going to say it's a very pretty shade of a dark gray. I love it, and the seats are very comfortable as well. It has Bluetooth which to me is a luxury from my 2004. It is so cool! It plays the songs off my iPhone. Today I tried calling a friend, and I could them extremely well, and the controls are on the steering wheel in an accessible place. My car also will read your speed from 0 to 60 etc. That is a must for me to try out when I'm not in a busy traffic area. In the manual I believe it has paddle controls on the steering wheel in the event you want to drive it like a manual transmission - I don't so won't be using that perk. I almost forgot about the tilt steering wheel. I tried it out last evening. I was so impressed. That wheel not only tilted but you can also adjust the distance of the wheel. I moved the steering wheel closer to me and lowered it a bit. Now it really feels like I'm driving a race car. I'm extremely glad I didn't get the V8 as the V6 has all the power I will ever need. I highly recommend this car. I've only owned mine for two weeks, but it is so much fun to drive. I really love it and anyone who buys this car surely will too! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

GT PREMIUM WITH PERFORMANCE PACK Eric Prochnow , 01/23/2017 GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought this car in December of '16 after a wait of over 2 years. This is my third Mustang i have owned in the last 35 years. This car has really matured since my old '86 gt I had years ago. The car is larger and drives larger than both my '86 and my '02 GT I had to sell before buying this Mustang, yet it far out handles both of them (my 02 GT had about 4k in aftermarket upgrades in both engine mods and suspension). The only real complaint about the car is the ingress and egress for me. I am 6'4" and you have to be fairly flexible to get in and out. Once you are in though, the car fits like a glove, the shifter falling right into place, the steering wheel can be adjusted to taste and everything is very simple to use. The standard leather seats are outstanding, and after taking a 6-1/2 hour trip up to Napa from So. Cal, the seats gave my wife and I plenty of support and the heating and cooling feature is great! As for the performance...my mustang is plenty quick, but I don't drive it to be a drag racer. I wanted a true GT. The handling is more than adequate with the performance package, and the six piston Brembos are superlative. There is a reason why Mustangs have been around for over 50 years. Ford has obviously found a formula of performance, comfort, and style and blend it together in a fashion that other American car manufacturers try to emulate, but always come up short in one or more of these categories, missing the mark on Ford's pony car and what it represents. Edmunds has requested that I update my review of my Mustang GT Premium with the performance package. Here you go. Everything I wrote in the above original comments 8 or 9 months ago, still holds true. This car is a pleasure to drive and it puts a smile on my face every day. Rowing through the gears in Southern California with or without traffic has never been so much fun. I have had the opportunity to let others drive it and they all walk away saying, "Nice drive!" or "This car is some serious fun!" Of course, like me, they also have a smile on their faces after they are done driving it. March 15th 2019 update. The Mustang still runs great. Had a problem with oil leaking on the manifold and it smoked a little by the passenger side hood near the windshield. Brought it into Ford to rectify the situation with out an appointment, they wouldn't see me, so I made an appointment. About a week and a half later, I dropped the car off and picked up my rental. 1 week later the car was ready to pick up. Ford fixed and covered everything, including the rental car, at no cost to me other than some time. Secondly, the original Pirrelli tires that came stock on the car are ready for replacement. The Ford dealer that I originally purchased the car from asked me if i wanted to trade in my mustang for a newer one at the same price or lower due to my excellent credit rating. . I decided I would see what they had to offer. When I went to my appointment, I met the sales manager. He came out and looked at my car and stated he had nothing on the lot that was even close to what I had purchased originally from them. Virtually everything on the lot was non premium, non performance pack cars with automatics. I passed and felt comfortable doing so, being that my mustang was ordered exactly the way iIwanted it to be in the first place. The car runs great and there are still no squeaks or rattles anywhere. It is still a pleasure to drive, and now I feel like I have a very good car after seeing some new ones on the Ford lot. Edmunds has requested another update on my 2017 mustang. The car is still a pleasure to drive. Other than replacing the Pirelli tires with Nitto 555G2 tires, and regular oil changes, there have been no issues. Everything that I have previously written still holds true to this point. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Impressive engineering Richard , 09/19/2017 V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have owned the car for less 7 months and have put on 2300 miles so far. The car is equipped with a six speed automatic. It is silver and is beautiful to look at and well engineered by Ford. I love the smoothness and power of the V6. The car is a pleasure to drive around town or on the highway. It feels solid and sounds great with a slight rumble, especially on start up. I think Ford has made a huge mistake in phasing out the V6 in the Mustang for 2018. If anything, Ford should tweak the engine a bit more to keep up with the Camaro V6. I chose the Mustang over the Camaro for its looks , styling and better visibility and pricing. I chose the ingot silver and have had lots of compliments on the car at gas stations and parking lots, etc. I am thrilled with every aspect of this car except for the lack of leg room in the back seat and the lack of a spare tire. Ford seems to think an air pump in the trunk will get you home rather than providing a donut spare tire. I ordered a spare tire on line which is happily in my trunk in the event of a flat. Ford needs to reevaluate sending its customers out on the road without the proper equipment to drive home safely. Great car, great pricing, great engineering. Be sure to ask for a spare tire before you conclude your deal for a new or used 2017 V6 Mustang! (Look around there are still some new V6's on dealers' lots) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability