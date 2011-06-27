Used 2017 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

Rented One, Want One Ol' Hank , 04/02/2017 V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful My wife and I got this car as a loaner for our regular car's recall replacement. I've never owned a performance auto, but have been a long time motorcyclist, and have owned several high performance 2-wheelers. This Mustang blows me away. The acceleration is awesome. I drove across a mountain range on a very twisty section of interstate, and have to say that was the most fun I have ever had on 4 wheels. It was solidly planted, the steering was very precise; I could easily change lines mid-curve; acceleration out of the curves was very controlled. With the top up, it feels like an upscale touring car. With the top down, it is simply sexy as h***. We're now planning to sell our SUV, and buy a new Mustang. Life is short. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Not a replacement, but a whole new automobile! opensky1 , 12/18/2016 EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Update: I had to trade in this car on a new Honda CRV Touring. I just could not get out of it any more. My joints were in rebellion, so I am just too old (68) for this car with deep and low bucket seats. In fact, when I showed the CRV to my Aunt and Uncle, they went and traded in their Lincoln Town Car on the exact same thing. My Aunt was able to get out with no effort at all with her bad knees. That is the ONLY problem I had with using the 2017 Mustang, but it was enough. It also depreciated heavily in 7 months, from $42K to $24K KBB trade! That part is disgusting, but you get nothing for all the add-ons...beware! Otherwise, as my personal car, it was the best car I ever owned for fun and for comfortable traveling while in it. So read on... Original review starts here: I loved my 2014 Mustang convertible (read the review), so I got a new 2017 to have all of the active safety features and other convenience tech. What I got was something that is a huge step up in quality. In fact, a different machine, with the feel of the BMWs (Mustang handles better in my opinion - test them) I tested and a huge leap above a Camaro. It accelerates smoothly up to 121 mph (where it is electronically limited), gets up to 32 mpg on highway (with super unleaded, about 29-30 with regular). Handles much better than the GT (again, try them out side by side - I did several times - GT feels front heavy and bulky). This drives like a sports car, nimble and quick (fun). And with a rear diffuser it hugs the road tighter at really higher speeds (over 100 mph) that I couldn't get near with the 2014 b/c the front end would start feeling lighter and drifting. Has plenty of storage, something lacking in the old Mustang and non-existent in Camaros. The only things lacking is automatic braking (something I will demand in 3 years or I will switch models), and lane warning/assist. The forward collision warning is great, but it just pre-loads brakes, probably a nod to the general macho among Mustang owners, but auto braking should be an option for those of us more concerned with being alive (and the safety of others) than imagined macho. Another after market add on is a windscreen, which really makes a difference if you want to communicate or listen to the radio at highway speed. It makes your car a two seater when in place, but I never have more than one lady friend at a time riding! :) Easy to remove, but don't get this car for a backseat anyway. One small feature I love is the center console which locks when you hit the door lock fob. I leave the top down a lot when I go into a store. This combined with alarms keeps stray hands out that stuff. All in all, a wonderful car. After owning 6 convertibles and 4 of them Mustangs, this is way far best.

2014 Fod mustang convertible Paula Siepieranski , 10/19/2016 V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Love the car inside and out. average fuel milage about 22 miles a gallon city driving. Excellent acceleration and handles real well. Sound system wonderful. Fun car shouldn't get bored of this car.

A Pound for Pound Bargain LeeH1068 , 04/27/2017 GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful My overall rating would have been higher had the V8 engine been available with a shutdown feature at highway speeds to increase overall mileage. The Corvette has it. I bought the car 9/7 and put 10K miles on it by 3/1. It came with the 265/35/20 tires and they really hold the road. Replacements will be in the close to $300 each range but they have a 500 wear rating and roll out smooth. The pre-settings on the driver power seat allows for easy exit and entrance. The interior is well done and high quality. The car is surprisingly quiet with top up or down. I bought the Mustang because I need as much trunk space as possible for my trips and unlike the hardtop convertibles, the Mustang top folds onto itself with no intrusion into an almost full size trunk. The top goes up and down quietly and fast. I downgraded the Navigation system because there is no way to alphabetize your Favorites or eliminate previous destinations individually. There is a myriad of options in the gauges and lighting features. The engine data that is displayed is far beyond the average driver. The car is a bargain in today's market. Options included automatic with paddle shifters, Nav system, tire pkg, upgraded interior, 120,000 mile warranty.