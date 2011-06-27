  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford Mustang GT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,300
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower435 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,300
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,300
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Enhanced Security Packageyes
GT Performance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,300
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,300
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,300
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,300
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Recaro Cloth Sport Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,300
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room30.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,300
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Spoiler Deleteyes
Spare Wheel and Tireyes
18" Foundry Black Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,300
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3705 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height54.4 in.
EPA interior volume98.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,300
Exterior Colors
  • Competition Orange
  • Oxford White
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Black
  • Race Red
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Triple Yellow Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Ceramic, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,300
All season tiresyes
235/50R W tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
