Used 2015 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

Dave , 12/14/2016 GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)

I bought this car in July 2015; traded in a 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X MR. The Evo was a rocket on wheels, but the Mustang is a true GT car (Grand Tourer/Gran Tourismo). I'd subjectively rate this car as about 4.7, but there's no decimal in the star rating. I had test driven a 2010 GT, and HATED it. The engine was great, but the rest of the car was junk. It FELT cheap (brand new, rattled and squeaked, and only had about 15 miles on the odo). It did NOT like corners. At all. When the back end tries to beat the front around a corner, that's not a good thing. The interior was horrible, CHEAP plastic EVERYWHERE. That car had one trick ... go fast in a straight line, hoping the thing didn't vibrate apart along the way. The 2015 is several orders of magnitude better than the 2010, hands down!! Particulars: The Mustang GT Coupe with a 6 spd manual has plenty of get up and go. Is it the fastest car out there? No. But, with 435 bhp on tap, it WILL move. It accelerated faster off the line than the Evo. The track functions are fun to play with in an empty parking lot, or a deserted mountain road. The brakes on this car are incredible! Gotta be really careful, as they grab FAST and HARD. There is pretty much no fade through use. So far, as for road-holding, you have to work to make it lose traction. Seriously. Taking some of the curves on the highways in Phoenix at 80+ mph is almost, dare I say it, yawn-inducing! No fuss, no muss, no worries at all. Steering is precise, and there is decent feel in the wheel. It's not like the old manual steering days, but you can still tell what's going on up front. The front seats are REALLY comfortable! I did a 16 hour road trip, only stopping for gas, and I didn't end up with any fatigue or discomfort while driving. The bolsters are good at keeping you where you need to be without being painfully intrusive like Recaro's can be. Rear seats ... good for small people. I mean SMALL. Three feet or less. At 6' 4", no "car" is easy to get into or out of. Trucks, yes. Cars? No. However, for average height people, entry/exit is a breeze. Ford did a really good job with the noise dampening. The stock exhaust has a pleasant, albeit quiet, growl at highway speeds. However, tire noise on worn tires can be a bit intrusive, but not obnoxiously so. Ride comfort ... see above about the 16 hour road trip. There are sufficient cubbies to lose stuff in. The instrumentation is clear and easy to read most of the time. There are occasions when the auto setting for lighting is less than ideal, like exiting a tunnel. The dash is pretty dark at that point and you may not be able to read the instruments until the lights kick back off. The interior is well laid-out and the controls are easily within reach. Commonly used controls are in good spots. The materials used are generally MUCH better than in previous generation Mustangs, but don't expect a Rolls Royce or Bentley. The radio is pretty good. I don't have navigation, but getting my phone hooked up to Sync was pretty easy. There are two USB ports for connecting/charging devices, or you could stream audio via BT. Climate controls are easily reached and used, and the heater/A/C both work well. The only niggling little things that I find annoying are a rattle that has developed behind the center dash stack (FIXED!), and the tendency of the transmission to be a bit balky shifting into 6th. Otherwise, I think this car really does follow the spirit or intent of a GT (Grand Tourer/Gran Tourismo) vehicle. It has power, comfort, poise, and style without getting into cartoonish or boy racer realms. While this car may have been marketed to a younger audience, it should also appeal to folks over 40 who don't have to worry about kids in the back seat. It can represent on the track as well as devour long miles in comfort. This is probably THE best Mustang Ford has ever produced! The early models in the 60s were great, but thanks to 50 years of evolution, these are just better in pretty much every way. It ain't perfect, but it ain't far from it, either. EDIT: Corrected a couple of grammatical issues. Also, wanted to add that, for the price (mine was just over $34K), you really can't beat it. The Evo was $47K! I would seriously recommend you check this car out before going for pricier European options, or even other American options. I've driven Challengers and was not impressed. I drove an older Camaro (2011), and like it, but I like my Mustang better. It's not gonna be for everyone, but it should be tested before being removed from consideration! UPDATE: Still loving my Mustang! It cruises smoothly at highway speeds, as any true GT car should. The mileage is a function of throttle position - the mileage below shows combined city/highway driving, the highway cruising at 75-80 (and that's just keeping up with traffic!). Despite its quirks, LOVE THIS CAR!!