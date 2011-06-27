Used 2011 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

Tale of Two Mustangs chask7 , 06/28/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful In fall of 2010 I bought a 2011 GT with the Brembo package and 3.73 gears. This spring I traded that car for one with standard 18" wheels and 3.31 rear. What a difference! The suspension on the Brembo package handled well, but the ride beat you up. Plus, the summer-only tires had to be taken off for the winter, even in NC. The 3.73 gears gave great acceleration, but made for too much noise on the highway; first gear was superfluous. The newer car rides nicely, and still handles well. With the 3.31 gears you give up some acceleration but get a relaxed cruiser, up to 30 mpg. So, consider your options carefully before you buy. Report Abuse

2011 V6 Mustang-Hesitation richardzuccaro , 01/14/2011 V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Overall my 2011 V6 Mustang with automatic transmission is a really fine car EXCEPT for the 1-2 second hesitation when trying to accelerate suddenly for passing or entering a highway. The dealer claims its probably only a half-second delay but I confirmed again its close to 2 seconds. At age 61 I am not drag racing. This hesitation has been quite dangerous several times( praise the Lord for his protection)before accelerating like my first new muscle car, a 1969 GTO. I was a part-time auto mechanic in '69-70 and will research the possible cause since the Ford dealer has failed me. Report Abuse

Just got a 2011 Mustang V6, Great car ajhill80 , 11/09/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I just bought a used 2011 Mustang V6. I LOVE the car! I had a 2001 mustang that I have fond memories of, which is why I bought a 2011 so aI could share it with my 16 year old. The 2011 makes the 2001 seem like absolute garbage. This is a great all-around car! For the price, you get great performance. It's only a half second slower than the GT, and I'm getting 30 mpg on the highway. Mine has an automatic, which I opted to get for my daughter. You don't get into much of the power until 3000 rpm, so the auto trans has less than impressive torque feel from a dead stop (perfect for a 16 yr old). If you want to really utilize the 305 hp, go for the manual! Report Abuse

Best of the current American muscle cars James B. , 11/14/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful If you want the best all around muscle car in the U.S., the new Mustang GT is what you want. It's got the best performance for the dollar. Capable of the best MPG, the most innovative engineering, has the best visibility, the best interior & weighs the least. The 5.0-liter engine bellows tones worthy of a THX-certified soundtrack. The base brakes are good, but the Brembo's are way better & offer serious stopping power needed to reign in the 412-horses. It's also a bargain for what you get especially if you're considering any of the 19" wheels. The 6-speed tranny offers short, positive shifts and a buttery smooth feel. It's great for weekend warrior duties or daily driving. Report Abuse