Used 2011 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
Tale of Two Mustangs
In fall of 2010 I bought a 2011 GT with the Brembo package and 3.73 gears. This spring I traded that car for one with standard 18" wheels and 3.31 rear. What a difference! The suspension on the Brembo package handled well, but the ride beat you up. Plus, the summer-only tires had to be taken off for the winter, even in NC. The 3.73 gears gave great acceleration, but made for too much noise on the highway; first gear was superfluous. The newer car rides nicely, and still handles well. With the 3.31 gears you give up some acceleration but get a relaxed cruiser, up to 30 mpg. So, consider your options carefully before you buy.
2011 V6 Mustang-Hesitation
Overall my 2011 V6 Mustang with automatic transmission is a really fine car EXCEPT for the 1-2 second hesitation when trying to accelerate suddenly for passing or entering a highway. The dealer claims its probably only a half-second delay but I confirmed again its close to 2 seconds. At age 61 I am not drag racing. This hesitation has been quite dangerous several times( praise the Lord for his protection)before accelerating like my first new muscle car, a 1969 GTO. I was a part-time auto mechanic in '69-70 and will research the possible cause since the Ford dealer has failed me.
Just got a 2011 Mustang V6, Great car
I just bought a used 2011 Mustang V6. I LOVE the car! I had a 2001 mustang that I have fond memories of, which is why I bought a 2011 so aI could share it with my 16 year old. The 2011 makes the 2001 seem like absolute garbage. This is a great all-around car! For the price, you get great performance. It's only a half second slower than the GT, and I'm getting 30 mpg on the highway. Mine has an automatic, which I opted to get for my daughter. You don't get into much of the power until 3000 rpm, so the auto trans has less than impressive torque feel from a dead stop (perfect for a 16 yr old). If you want to really utilize the 305 hp, go for the manual!
Best of the current American muscle cars
If you want the best all around muscle car in the U.S., the new Mustang GT is what you want. It's got the best performance for the dollar. Capable of the best MPG, the most innovative engineering, has the best visibility, the best interior & weighs the least. The 5.0-liter engine bellows tones worthy of a THX-certified soundtrack. The base brakes are good, but the Brembo's are way better & offer serious stopping power needed to reign in the 412-horses. It's also a bargain for what you get especially if you're considering any of the 19" wheels. The 6-speed tranny offers short, positive shifts and a buttery smooth feel. It's great for weekend warrior duties or daily driving.
GT auto transmission hesitation
I am a proud owner of a 2011 Mustang GT and it has for the most part been the best mustang I have ever owned. I do have one concern and it is the automatic transmissions timing. I have read alot about problems with the manual transmission online, but I have had issues with my transmission being very hesitent. I am wondering if anyone has similar issues? I notice it more in the mornings and when i am slowing at stop signs in town..there seems to be too long of smooth shift from the gearing? sometimes i put on the gas and its sits a bit then kicks in and jerks my head. this is a new transmission for me (6 speed) and told by Ford it is a normal variant to this transmission. anyone else???
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2011 Ford Mustang Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2016
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2016
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Lexus RX 350
- 2020 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Hybrids
- Best Honda Sedans
- Best Honda Hatchbacks
- Best Toyota Minivans
- Best Honda Hybrids
- Best Honda SUVs
- Best Toyota Sedans
- Best Acura Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab
- 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan
- 2018 Ford F-150 Regular Cab
- 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab
- 2018 Ford F-150 SuperCab
- 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel
- 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCab
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe
- 2020 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 BMW 4 Series
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 S