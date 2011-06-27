Used 2010 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

Ford's Character Machine is [non-permissible content removed] ltdslip , 03/23/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I wanted a Mustang GT since I was 16. I was taking a walk around at my local dealer's lot while my Fusion was being serviced and seen the black on black 5 speed GT. I wasn't planning on buying at the time but with only 10k km (6200 miles) on it and a price tag of half of that of the new 'Stangs I was sold. This is a dream come true. The car feels very solid and sounds great. There is power in every gear and at any rev. Most importantly, the car has character, which is missing from all these new boring cars rolling out. I chose the 10's over the 11's because the 4.6 is tried and true. Also heard about issues with the new 6 speed. Best bang for the buck I ever spent on a car. Report Abuse

Awesome Car dave347 , 03/04/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this car as a leftover 2010 and got a grreat deal. The red candy metallic looks great with white stripes. This car is loaded and drives fantastically. On a recent drive (mostly highway driving) I was getting 26 miles to the gallon. I haven't found a thing to complain about yet. This is my 4th Stang and they just keep getting better.

Perfected Pony 2005 to 2010 GT Series All American Muscle , 11/23/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful First let me say, that if you own a 2005 to 2009 Mustang GT you own something truly unique. I had a 2006 GT and a 2008 GT and in a way I wish I still had my 2006. Here is why: the look, feel, sound, gauges, dash, air conditioning registers on these years were retro and perfect and will never be duplicated again. Now about the 2010 GT, why would I buy a 2010 GT instead of a 2011? Proven and Perfect Motor, Proven and Perfect 5 speed, Proven and perfect steering, you can use 87 octane, the car is too fast and too quick for 95% of urban driving. What you have here is the perfected article. The safest, most reliable, most proven design to date. If you want the quickest get the 2011 5.0

Awesome CAR! dsande , 01/28/2013 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Ive had 3 Mustangs a 1993,2006 and my current 2010 Mustang Gt awesome Car.Its Better than the 2006 all the way.Bought both of them used had the 2006 for about 11months then found the 2010 Mustang Gt 4.6liter in Kona Blue,favorite color.I thought the 2006 was good the 2010 Mustang is Great handles better and it even has the track pack,heated seats and 19'wheels.I get stares at all the people who wished they had one.This car overall handles better drives quiet and if your use to a sports car ride ,its Allright with me.No kids in the back seats to mess up the leather and I keep the music Crankin.Allways wanted a Mustang since I was a kid Im on my 3rd one,this is the only car I'll drive FORD #1