Used 2008 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Mustang
4.6
27 reviews
I LOVE MY CAR

pdxcarguy, 06/21/2011
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car is a great value and Ford did a wonderful job merging classic design into a modern world. I get around 20mpg (18 if I rod around) in the city and up to 26 on the hwy. I think that the dark blue version is the best color and while my car has a grey interior and black top, I think that the best color combo is the dk blue with tan interior/top. Nevertheless, I get comments on my car all the time - this car is great for meeting people!! LOL!! I upgraded the lousy tires that Ford ships with the car - I went from being able to take a 45 mph corner at 55 to 80++!! If you test one and question it's performance I would suggest checking on the tires . . .

The Red Babe

Sue, 06/15/2016
GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My car has relatively low mileage for an '08 and a new top. It looks great on the street or parked. I have to be "good" on the road, or I get marked because the car looks like "trouble brewing". It can rumble in a purring way, or take off when the path is clear. Either way, it has always been fun to drive, especially with the top down. Only problem was the long wait to have the Takata airbag replaced. Ford should have been more supportive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Need more Bullitt Reviews

08-Bullitt, 06/09/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The limited edition/build 2008 Bullitt Mustang is loaded with fun! this car has great acceleration thanks to the 3.73 gears although it effects your mileage. I've been averaging about 17 mpg even though I put my foot into it with regularity. Another nice thing in this day of high gas prices is that the vehicle runs on either premium or regular unleaded. With regular unleaded, you supposedly lose a little torque, but I can tell you that you don't notice it. A good compromise is the plus grade if available.

Sure Glad I Bought the Convertible

John , 10/10/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Always wanted a muscle car but got married young while my friends were driving Mustangs, Road Runners, and Corvettes. Now they are driving mini vans while I am cruising in my GT convertible. Started talking to my wife about getting a Mustang since the 05 hit the dealers, not really thinking that she would go along with it until one day she said "if we get one can it be a convertible", it was then that I knew she wanted it as much as I did. I hesitated about the convertible since I never had one and I remember the old rag tops leaking with lots of wind noise. I test drove one and found it to be pleasanty quiet with the interior of the roof very plush, hardly looking like a convertible.

Very pleased so far

crestonave, 04/02/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I picked up my 2008 V6 Premium convertible this past Monday. Very pleased so far. I have a fully loaded car with the exception of NAVI. Very comfy ride altho you will feel the bumps. Very comfy and supportive seats. V6 has plenty of pickup (auto transmission) Can't speak to reliability yet, of course. Don't know how good the fuel economy will be but I don't really care because it's a "fun" car that probably won't be used all year 'round. Too cold to put the top down yet, unfortunately.

