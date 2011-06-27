  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford Mustang GT Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque320 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
mast antennayes
500 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Front track62.3 in.
Length187.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3356 lbs.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Orange Clearcoat
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tungsten Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Satin Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Performance White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment, cloth
  • Light Graphite, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Black w/Dove Accent, leather
  • Black w/Chamois Accent, leather
  • Black w/Parchment Accent, leather
  • Medium Parchment, leather
  • Light Graphite, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Black w/Red Accent, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R17 98W tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
