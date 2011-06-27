Used 2006 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
Dream car revisited
Bought the Mustang for looks and performance. Not disappointed with handling, acceleration, and oh the sound! My only two complaints...the seat belt "receiver" is hard to reach and the interior easily scratches.
Michelle's Review
This car has been an absolute dream to own and drive. For a woman who has always loved Mustangs, this is possibly a perfect match. The handling is great for cruising, it really hugs the curves. All 300 horses, given the room to run, performs wonderfully. For people who love to listen to tunes, the system can't be beat.
06 mustang convertible v6
So I always wanted a mustang 05-09 due to it’s the only years that resemble the original mustang. Purchased it with 150k in her. She is a beast! Fun to drive, no mechanical issues. Threw in new plugs, screaming Demon coil pack, 10mm wires, cold air intake, upgraded to Raxiom front and rear lights, directional side mirrors. Waiting for summer to add Borla dual exhaust. I’m glad I purchased it. Very easy to work on!!
Buy It--New or Used (2005 or after)
I just bought a 2006 GT Conv with 13000 miles. I've had it two days and already love it. My other vehicle is a Mazda CX-9 (for the family). This one is fun for me and I can still haul the family for fun trips. With the GT (V8), I'm surprised that I'm averaging 20-23 mpg--not bad considering the 300 horses and irresitible urge to nail it and nail it and well you get the point. Buy this vehicle. If $ are tight, I recommend an 06 or 07--great bargains out there. I personally chose a used GT instead of a new V6. I would have considered a used 05, but I never get a car its first year in production--no idea if there's any real basis in that- -just my personal hangup.
Built on the cheap
The 2006 Mustang must have been built with cost the most important item. It has no under hood light, foot well lights or daytime running lamps. Small items to be sure but should not add to the total cost. The five speed transmission does not shift smoothly. Was told by the dealership that nothing could be done.
