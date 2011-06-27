Used 2001 Ford Mustang BULLITT Consumer Reviews

One mean Bullitt! Bullitt #206 , 01/24/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful One quick ride, traded a 97 Z28 Camaro for the Bullitt. Camaro more stable at 115+ speeds, Mustang much more comfortable, all other aspects very comparable. Get 17/24 mpg not bad for a v8 racer. Handles great, accelerates great and brakes on the Bulltt/Mach 1/Cobras are fantastic! After owning this I will never buy a stock GT its all special edition Mustangs for me in the future! Report Abuse

Bullitt 2001 by Car2nz Bullitt01 , 04/07/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful (PRO)When looking to trade out of my 1998 Cobra convertable, I drove many Ford vehichles, not limited to Roush and Cobra's. The comfort and styling of the Bullitt was for me. I get more looks and comments than with the Cobra. (CON) Squeaky windows, squeaky struts, parking at the far end of the parking lots and slower than my 'ol cobra :( Other reviews state that the Bullitt model is a $3000 upgrade. Try doubling that or more; with no dealer markdowns at $27,000 for the Bullitt in comparison with a GT you can buy for about $20,000 with markdowns. Only 5 horsepower diff., maybe the potential for more HP is there?

2001 Bullitt Andrew Tansley , 05/14/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This vehicle is fun to drive, and reliable. The only thing is the gas mileage. It's a guzzler.

Bullitt 1222 Bullitt 1222 , 08/20/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great car. Its a great investment as well.I own number 1222 of 1800 made in black. The bullitt is def one of the best looking mustangs on the road. I have bolt on's gears and a tune and i am running 12's. this is def a great performance car especially for a 2v mustang,