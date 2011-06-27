  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Mustang BULLITT Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Mustang
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
33 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,611 - $3,631
Used Mustang for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One mean Bullitt!

Bullitt #206, 01/24/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

One quick ride, traded a 97 Z28 Camaro for the Bullitt. Camaro more stable at 115+ speeds, Mustang much more comfortable, all other aspects very comparable. Get 17/24 mpg not bad for a v8 racer. Handles great, accelerates great and brakes on the Bulltt/Mach 1/Cobras are fantastic! After owning this I will never buy a stock GT its all special edition Mustangs for me in the future!

Bullitt 2001 by Car2nz

Bullitt01, 04/07/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

(PRO)When looking to trade out of my 1998 Cobra convertable, I drove many Ford vehichles, not limited to Roush and Cobra's. The comfort and styling of the Bullitt was for me. I get more looks and comments than with the Cobra. (CON) Squeaky windows, squeaky struts, parking at the far end of the parking lots and slower than my 'ol cobra :( Other reviews state that the Bullitt model is a $3000 upgrade. Try doubling that or more; with no dealer markdowns at $27,000 for the Bullitt in comparison with a GT you can buy for about $20,000 with markdowns. Only 5 horsepower diff., maybe the potential for more HP is there?

2001 Bullitt

Andrew Tansley, 05/14/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is fun to drive, and reliable. The only thing is the gas mileage. It's a guzzler.

Bullitt 1222

Bullitt 1222, 08/20/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a great car. Its a great investment as well.I own number 1222 of 1800 made in black. The bullitt is def one of the best looking mustangs on the road. I have bolt on's gears and a tune and i am running 12's. this is def a great performance car especially for a 2v mustang,

Ford Hits Home Run

wdmjr, 07/29/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Couldn't be happier other than adding a supercharger.

