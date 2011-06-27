  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 1999 Ford Mustang
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Ford Mustang Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Mustang
Overview
See Mustang Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.9/423.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length183.2 in.
Curb weight3069 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chrome Yellow Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
See Mustang Inventory

Related Used 1999 Ford Mustang Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles