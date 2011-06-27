Used 1997 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
Reliable attractive commuter car
Own V6 5spd for 6+ years and drive it daily. I am over 40 and have driven a wide variety of company vehicles. I've only owned GMs and Fords, with models years dating from 1970 to 2003. This has been the most reliable car I've ever owned. The only thing that broke (excluding normal maintenance stuff) during the first 120k was the power seat switch. After 120K, I started having lots of problems with the rear. But engine, electronics, AC, interior are still good. In snow: HORRIBLE wheel spin. Gets stuck very easily and can't climb inclines most cars handle with ease. But steering and braking control is ok for this type of car.
Love my 'Stang!
This car is a real head turner - and without any non-factory adjustments. Great styling, a comfortable ride, and reasonable fuel efficiency make this car a great package. The 6 cylinder is a little tame, but makes for an excellent cruiser to take on long trips - especially along the beach or other scenic areas. Once you go topless, its hard to go back!
I totalled out my first one
i bought my first 97 and on the way home with it a fool ran a stop sign at about 50mph and t boned me. i woke up to smoke from the aiar bags but i was alive. i hurt my neck a bit from the air bag impact but i was fine. i went ahead and ordered me another one with 17 miles on it. i got the sports appearance package, the mach 460 sound system (SWEET) and an alarm system with a motion sensor. the company statement was if my baby was stolen and i still had the two fobs they would give me 5k!! i still have it and at 113k it still runs great. ive replace the suspension system but can still take those turns at 60mph easy.
DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!!!!!!!!!
Trust me...Do NOT buy this car. I purchased this car used with 89k. At 100k I had to replace the engine. Two months later, I began having major transmission problems. Buying this vehicle was the WORST financial mistake I have EVER made!!!!! I sent it away to an auction two days ago, so buyers BEWARE!!!!!
Most Fun in the Sun
This car has been so wonderful to drive. I bought the car with 34k miles. It now has over 120k and still runs great. The only major expense has been to replace the top. I would recommend this car to anyone.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 1997 Ford Mustang info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge