  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
  4. Used 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Mustang SVT Cobra
Overview
See Mustang SVT Cobra Inventory
See Mustang SVT Cobra Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.4/369.6 mi.246.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.15.4 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 5800 rpm305 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.40.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.35.9 in.
Rear hip Room41.1 in.47.4 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room41.2 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.181.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3565 lbs.3393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.7 cu.ft.10.9 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.53.4 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.71.8 in.
See Mustang SVT Cobra InventorySee Mustang SVT Cobra Inventory

Related Used 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles