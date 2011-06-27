Used 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe Consumer Reviews
1996 cobra coupe
Ryan's, 05/03/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Wow...what a bang for the buck..high performance without breaking the bank. I love the ride, the sounds and the acceleration...what a car. Great toy but not made to be driven in bad weather, rain or snow.
96 Cobra Coupe
gt5612a, 11/16/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
An excellent performer, especially in a straight line, with good amenities and a sporting (harsh ride) attitude.
Ford mustang
amadna, 11/07/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I love this car
Too Much Fun
cobramustang9696, 09/23/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I bought my cobra when I had just turned 20. Let me tell you I was not prepared for the ride of my life. The car handles like a dream and takes of increablelly fast.
STANG
COBRA96, 03/03/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Drives well. I also love the durabilty of the leather seats. Only had minor problems. Way less than my Camaro.
