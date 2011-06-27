Used 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe Consumer Reviews

1996 cobra coupe Ryan's , 05/03/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Wow...what a bang for the buck..high performance without breaking the bank. I love the ride, the sounds and the acceleration...what a car. Great toy but not made to be driven in bad weather, rain or snow. Report Abuse

96 Cobra Coupe gt5612a , 11/16/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful An excellent performer, especially in a straight line, with good amenities and a sporting (harsh ride) attitude. Report Abuse

Ford mustang amadna , 11/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love this car Report Abuse

Too Much Fun cobramustang9696 , 09/23/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my cobra when I had just turned 20. Let me tell you I was not prepared for the ride of my life. The car handles like a dream and takes of increablelly fast. Report Abuse