Used 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Mustang SVT Cobra
4.6
7 reviews
List Price Estimate
$4,614 - $10,734
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1996 cobra coupe

Ryan's, 05/03/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Wow...what a bang for the buck..high performance without breaking the bank. I love the ride, the sounds and the acceleration...what a car. Great toy but not made to be driven in bad weather, rain or snow.

96 Cobra Coupe

gt5612a, 11/16/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

An excellent performer, especially in a straight line, with good amenities and a sporting (harsh ride) attitude.

Ford mustang

amadna, 11/07/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love this car

Too Much Fun

cobramustang9696, 09/23/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my cobra when I had just turned 20. Let me tell you I was not prepared for the ride of my life. The car handles like a dream and takes of increablelly fast.

STANG

COBRA96, 03/03/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Drives well. I also love the durabilty of the leather seats. Only had minor problems. Way less than my Camaro.

