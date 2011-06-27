Used 2017 Ford GT Base Features & Specs
Starting MSRP
$447,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|14
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$447,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$447,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$447,000
|Torque
|550 lb-ft @ 5900 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|647 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$447,000
|child seat anchors
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$447,000
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$447,000
|leather/alcantara
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$447,000
|EPA interior volume
|43.0 cu.ft.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$447,000
|20 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|325/30R20 tires
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$447,000
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
