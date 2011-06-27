  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford GT
  4. Used 2017 Ford GT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Ford GT Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$447,000
See GT Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$447,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$447,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$447,000
Torque550 lb-ft @ 5900 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower647 hp @ 6250 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$447,000
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$447,000
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$447,000
leather/alcantarayes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$447,000
EPA interior volume43.0 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$447,000
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Black
Interior Colors
  • Launch Control, leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$447,000
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
325/30R20 tiresyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$447,000
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See GT Inventory

Related Used 2017 Ford GT Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles