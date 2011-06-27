Used 2006 Ford GT Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See GT Inventory
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|210.0/332.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|Torque
|500 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|550 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakers
|yes
|2 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|Air conditioning
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|Front head room
|35.4 in.
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|Front leg room
|44.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.7 in.
|leather
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|Front track
|63.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|1.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|182.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3485 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|1.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|Height
|44.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|54.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.7 in.
|Width
|76.9 in.
|Rear track
|63.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|19 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|P315/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the GT
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|short and long arm rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$149,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2006 Ford GT Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic