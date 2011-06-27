Used 2006 Ford GT Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/332.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque500 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Rockford Fosgate premium brand speakersyes
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
leather trim on dashyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on doorsyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room35.4 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Front leg room44.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.7 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity1.6 cu.ft.
Length182.8 in.
Curb weight3485 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place1.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height44.3 in.
EPA interior volume54.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width76.9 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mark IV Red Clearcoat
  • Speed Yellow Clearcoat
  • Mark II Black Clearcoat
  • Tungsten Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Clearcoat
  • Centennial White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
P315/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
