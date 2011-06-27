Used 2006 Ford GT Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love it....
The car is a rolling parade, people hanging out of cars on the highway taking pictures with their cell phones. Always a crowd where ever you stop. I also own the 06 Z06 - it will run with this car but will not "hookup" as well as the GT. I also own the 07 GT 500 - fun car too. The supercharger on the GT500 doesn't spool up as fast as the GT but for a $100,000 difference so what do we expect. Still a lot of fun too drive. Both Fords have the shifting over the Corvette ..have shifted into "no mans land" several times with the Z06. Would like to see a shorter shift kit for the GT500.
The Best Value Among Exotics
Very well designed car. Very capable, extremely fast, and awfully fun to drive. Steering is precise, brakes do not fade, and supercharger has no lag. Ricardo transmission shifts remarkably easily, especially given that you have 550 bhp at your disposal. The GT handles extremely well at the track. Seats are firm and very supportive but lack lumbar support.
Smokin 2006 Fort GT
The lower mile GT's will of course command the higher resale value as these car are turning into collectors. Your estimates on these cars today (August 2016) seem to me to be 50-90K below selling prices. That is, not many 05-06 GT's will sell UNDER 200K unless "salvaged titled." The lower mile GT's will fetch 300K plus prices. Rear visibility is challenging thus a backup camera is mandatory. Performance/reliability unsurpassed! It is overall a true masterpiece of Ford Motor Company!
2006 Ford GT Review
A most fantastic all round driving experience. The car performs beyond my admittedly high expectations. It is beautiful and has been very reliable so far. Extremely easy to drive. Very attention getting ride! The optional McIntosh stereo system is beyond belief and is one of the finest factory installed systems ever available.
Wow
The GT surpasses the WOW factor. Pros - Awesome performance, great sound system, perfect instrument panel, comfortable seats, and a real head turner. It's plenty fast and turns on a dime. The lighting system is impressive. Exhaust sound is throaty and strong. Interior is quiet. Cons - Hard to negotiate when backing up (blind spot). No extra room for anything (not the car to take on a trip unless traveling alone). Everyone wants a ride. Happy motoring.
