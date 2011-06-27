Estimated values
1998 Toyota Sienna XLE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,633
|$2,569
|$3,029
|Clean
|$1,489
|$2,342
|$2,773
|Average
|$1,200
|$1,888
|$2,260
|Rough
|$912
|$1,434
|$1,747
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Sienna CE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,243
|$1,942
|$2,285
|Clean
|$1,133
|$1,770
|$2,091
|Average
|$914
|$1,427
|$1,704
|Rough
|$694
|$1,084
|$1,317
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Sienna LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,427
|$2,890
|Clean
|$1,355
|$2,212
|$2,646
|Average
|$1,092
|$1,784
|$2,156
|Rough
|$830
|$1,355
|$1,667