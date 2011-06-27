  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
  4. Used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Technology 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,109$13,616$16,081
Clean$10,731$13,138$15,489
Average$9,974$12,182$14,305
Rough$9,217$11,225$13,121
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Technology, Prod. end 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,836$13,358$15,837
Clean$10,467$12,889$15,254
Average$9,728$11,951$14,088
Rough$8,990$11,013$12,922
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,949$14,645$17,294
Clean$11,541$14,131$16,658
Average$10,727$13,102$15,385
Rough$9,913$12,074$14,112
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,585$14,210$16,790
Clean$11,190$13,711$16,172
Average$10,401$12,713$14,936
Rough$9,612$11,715$13,700
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,991$15,654$18,273
Clean$12,548$15,105$17,601
Average$11,663$14,005$16,255
Rough$10,778$12,906$14,910
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,751$14,241$16,690
Clean$11,351$13,741$16,075
Average$10,550$12,741$14,847
Rough$9,749$11,740$13,618
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,106$14,838$17,522
Clean$11,694$14,317$16,877
Average$10,869$13,275$15,588
Rough$10,044$12,233$14,298
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,939$14,617$17,248
Clean$11,532$14,104$16,614
Average$10,719$13,077$15,344
Rough$9,905$12,051$14,074
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,117$14,820$17,476
Clean$11,704$14,299$16,833
Average$10,879$13,258$15,547
Rough$10,053$12,217$14,260
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Technology, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,836$13,358$15,837
Clean$10,467$12,889$15,254
Average$9,728$11,951$14,088
Rough$8,990$11,013$12,922
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,036$15,869$18,655
Clean$12,591$15,312$17,968
Average$11,703$14,197$16,595
Rough$10,815$13,083$15,221
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,223$14,982$17,693
Clean$11,807$14,456$17,042
Average$10,974$13,404$15,740
Rough$10,141$12,351$14,437
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,501$16,548$19,542
Clean$13,041$15,967$18,823
Average$12,122$14,805$17,384
Rough$11,202$13,642$15,946
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,939$14,617$17,248
Clean$11,532$14,104$16,614
Average$10,719$13,077$15,344
Rough$9,905$12,051$14,074
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,949$14,645$17,294
Clean$11,541$14,131$16,658
Average$10,727$13,102$15,385
Rough$9,913$12,074$14,112
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,329$15,063$17,749
Clean$11,909$14,534$17,096
Average$11,069$13,476$15,789
Rough$10,229$12,418$14,483
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,773$14,426$17,034
Clean$11,372$13,919$16,407
Average$10,569$12,906$15,153
Rough$9,767$11,893$13,899
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,648$13,051$15,413
Clean$10,285$12,593$14,845
Average$9,560$11,676$13,711
Rough$8,834$10,760$12,576
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,162$16,132$19,050
Clean$12,713$15,565$18,349
Average$11,816$14,432$16,947
Rough$10,920$13,299$15,544
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,585$14,210$16,790
Clean$11,190$13,711$16,172
Average$10,401$12,713$14,936
Rough$9,612$11,715$13,700
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Technology 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,109$13,616$16,081
Clean$10,731$13,138$15,489
Average$9,974$12,182$14,305
Rough$9,217$11,225$13,121
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,137$16,101$19,014
Clean$12,689$15,536$18,314
Average$11,794$14,405$16,914
Rough$10,899$13,274$15,515
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,477$14,087$16,652
Clean$11,086$13,593$16,039
Average$10,304$12,603$14,813
Rough$9,522$11,614$13,588
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,300$13,883$16,422
Clean$10,915$13,396$15,818
Average$10,145$12,421$14,609
Rough$9,375$11,446$13,400
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,155$12,573$14,948
Clean$9,809$12,132$14,397
Average$9,118$11,249$13,297
Rough$8,426$10,366$12,197
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,162$16,132$19,050
Clean$12,713$15,565$18,349
Average$11,816$14,432$16,947
Rough$10,920$13,299$15,544
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,501$16,548$19,542
Clean$13,041$15,967$18,823
Average$12,122$14,805$17,384
Rough$11,202$13,642$15,946
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,300$12,741$15,138
Clean$9,949$12,293$14,581
Average$9,248$11,398$13,466
Rough$8,546$10,503$12,352
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,451$15,261$18,022
Clean$12,027$14,725$17,359
Average$11,179$13,653$16,032
Rough$10,330$12,581$14,705
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,451$15,261$18,022
Clean$12,027$14,725$17,359
Average$11,179$13,653$16,032
Rough$10,330$12,581$14,705
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,423$16,310$19,149
Clean$12,966$15,738$18,444
Average$12,051$14,592$17,034
Rough$11,137$13,446$15,625
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,726$14,373$16,973
Clean$11,326$13,868$16,349
Average$10,528$12,859$15,099
Rough$9,729$11,849$13,850
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,329$15,063$17,749
Clean$11,909$14,534$17,096
Average$11,069$13,476$15,789
Rough$10,229$12,418$14,483
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,106$14,838$17,522
Clean$11,694$14,317$16,877
Average$10,869$13,275$15,588
Rough$10,044$12,233$14,298
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,036$15,869$18,655
Clean$12,591$15,312$17,968
Average$11,703$14,197$16,595
Rough$10,815$13,083$15,221
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,824$15,719$18,563
Clean$12,387$15,167$17,879
Average$11,513$14,063$16,513
Rough$10,640$12,959$15,146
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,773$14,426$17,034
Clean$11,372$13,919$16,407
Average$10,569$12,906$15,153
Rough$9,767$11,893$13,899
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,423$16,310$19,149
Clean$12,966$15,738$18,444
Average$12,051$14,592$17,034
Rough$11,137$13,446$15,625
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,477$14,087$16,652
Clean$11,086$13,593$16,039
Average$10,304$12,603$14,813
Rough$9,522$11,614$13,588
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,285 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,593 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,285 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,593 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,285 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,593 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible ranges from $8,834 to $15,413, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.