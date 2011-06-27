Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Technology 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,109
|$13,616
|$16,081
|Clean
|$10,731
|$13,138
|$15,489
|Average
|$9,974
|$12,182
|$14,305
|Rough
|$9,217
|$11,225
|$13,121
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Technology, Prod. end 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,836
|$13,358
|$15,837
|Clean
|$10,467
|$12,889
|$15,254
|Average
|$9,728
|$11,951
|$14,088
|Rough
|$8,990
|$11,013
|$12,922
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,949
|$14,645
|$17,294
|Clean
|$11,541
|$14,131
|$16,658
|Average
|$10,727
|$13,102
|$15,385
|Rough
|$9,913
|$12,074
|$14,112
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,585
|$14,210
|$16,790
|Clean
|$11,190
|$13,711
|$16,172
|Average
|$10,401
|$12,713
|$14,936
|Rough
|$9,612
|$11,715
|$13,700
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,991
|$15,654
|$18,273
|Clean
|$12,548
|$15,105
|$17,601
|Average
|$11,663
|$14,005
|$16,255
|Rough
|$10,778
|$12,906
|$14,910
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,751
|$14,241
|$16,690
|Clean
|$11,351
|$13,741
|$16,075
|Average
|$10,550
|$12,741
|$14,847
|Rough
|$9,749
|$11,740
|$13,618
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,106
|$14,838
|$17,522
|Clean
|$11,694
|$14,317
|$16,877
|Average
|$10,869
|$13,275
|$15,588
|Rough
|$10,044
|$12,233
|$14,298
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,939
|$14,617
|$17,248
|Clean
|$11,532
|$14,104
|$16,614
|Average
|$10,719
|$13,077
|$15,344
|Rough
|$9,905
|$12,051
|$14,074
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,117
|$14,820
|$17,476
|Clean
|$11,704
|$14,299
|$16,833
|Average
|$10,879
|$13,258
|$15,547
|Rough
|$10,053
|$12,217
|$14,260
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,036
|$15,869
|$18,655
|Clean
|$12,591
|$15,312
|$17,968
|Average
|$11,703
|$14,197
|$16,595
|Rough
|$10,815
|$13,083
|$15,221
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,223
|$14,982
|$17,693
|Clean
|$11,807
|$14,456
|$17,042
|Average
|$10,974
|$13,404
|$15,740
|Rough
|$10,141
|$12,351
|$14,437
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,501
|$16,548
|$19,542
|Clean
|$13,041
|$15,967
|$18,823
|Average
|$12,122
|$14,805
|$17,384
|Rough
|$11,202
|$13,642
|$15,946
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,939
|$14,617
|$17,248
|Clean
|$11,532
|$14,104
|$16,614
|Average
|$10,719
|$13,077
|$15,344
|Rough
|$9,905
|$12,051
|$14,074
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,329
|$15,063
|$17,749
|Clean
|$11,909
|$14,534
|$17,096
|Average
|$11,069
|$13,476
|$15,789
|Rough
|$10,229
|$12,418
|$14,483
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,773
|$14,426
|$17,034
|Clean
|$11,372
|$13,919
|$16,407
|Average
|$10,569
|$12,906
|$15,153
|Rough
|$9,767
|$11,893
|$13,899
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,648
|$13,051
|$15,413
|Clean
|$10,285
|$12,593
|$14,845
|Average
|$9,560
|$11,676
|$13,711
|Rough
|$8,834
|$10,760
|$12,576
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,162
|$16,132
|$19,050
|Clean
|$12,713
|$15,565
|$18,349
|Average
|$11,816
|$14,432
|$16,947
|Rough
|$10,920
|$13,299
|$15,544
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,137
|$16,101
|$19,014
|Clean
|$12,689
|$15,536
|$18,314
|Average
|$11,794
|$14,405
|$16,914
|Rough
|$10,899
|$13,274
|$15,515
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,477
|$14,087
|$16,652
|Clean
|$11,086
|$13,593
|$16,039
|Average
|$10,304
|$12,603
|$14,813
|Rough
|$9,522
|$11,614
|$13,588
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI w/Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,300
|$13,883
|$16,422
|Clean
|$10,915
|$13,396
|$15,818
|Average
|$10,145
|$12,421
|$14,609
|Rough
|$9,375
|$11,446
|$13,400
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,155
|$12,573
|$14,948
|Clean
|$9,809
|$12,132
|$14,397
|Average
|$9,118
|$11,249
|$13,297
|Rough
|$8,426
|$10,366
|$12,197
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,162
|$16,132
|$19,050
|Clean
|$12,713
|$15,565
|$18,349
|Average
|$11,816
|$14,432
|$16,947
|Rough
|$10,920
|$13,299
|$15,544
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,501
|$16,548
|$19,542
|Clean
|$13,041
|$15,967
|$18,823
|Average
|$12,122
|$14,805
|$17,384
|Rough
|$11,202
|$13,642
|$15,946
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,300
|$12,741
|$15,138
|Clean
|$9,949
|$12,293
|$14,581
|Average
|$9,248
|$11,398
|$13,466
|Rough
|$8,546
|$10,503
|$12,352
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,451
|$15,261
|$18,022
|Clean
|$12,027
|$14,725
|$17,359
|Average
|$11,179
|$13,653
|$16,032
|Rough
|$10,330
|$12,581
|$14,705
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,451
|$15,261
|$18,022
|Clean
|$12,027
|$14,725
|$17,359
|Average
|$11,179
|$13,653
|$16,032
|Rough
|$10,330
|$12,581
|$14,705
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,423
|$16,310
|$19,149
|Clean
|$12,966
|$15,738
|$18,444
|Average
|$12,051
|$14,592
|$17,034
|Rough
|$11,137
|$13,446
|$15,625
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,726
|$14,373
|$16,973
|Clean
|$11,326
|$13,868
|$16,349
|Average
|$10,528
|$12,859
|$15,099
|Rough
|$9,729
|$11,849
|$13,850
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,329
|$15,063
|$17,749
|Clean
|$11,909
|$14,534
|$17,096
|Average
|$11,069
|$13,476
|$15,789
|Rough
|$10,229
|$12,418
|$14,483
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,106
|$14,838
|$17,522
|Clean
|$11,694
|$14,317
|$16,877
|Average
|$10,869
|$13,275
|$15,588
|Rough
|$10,044
|$12,233
|$14,298
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,036
|$15,869
|$18,655
|Clean
|$12,591
|$15,312
|$17,968
|Average
|$11,703
|$14,197
|$16,595
|Rough
|$10,815
|$13,083
|$15,221
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,824
|$15,719
|$18,563
|Clean
|$12,387
|$15,167
|$17,879
|Average
|$11,513
|$14,063
|$16,513
|Rough
|$10,640
|$12,959
|$15,146
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV w/Sound, Navigation 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,773
|$14,426
|$17,034
|Clean
|$11,372
|$13,919
|$16,407
|Average
|$10,569
|$12,906
|$15,153
|Rough
|$9,767
|$11,893
|$13,899
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,423
|$16,310
|$19,149
|Clean
|$12,966
|$15,738
|$18,444
|Average
|$12,051
|$14,592
|$17,034
|Rough
|$11,137
|$13,446
|$15,625
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 12/14 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,477
|$14,087
|$16,652
|Clean
|$11,086
|$13,593
|$16,039
|Average
|$10,304
|$12,603
|$14,813
|Rough
|$9,522
|$11,614
|$13,588