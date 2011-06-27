Estimated values
2010 Toyota Matrix 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,166
|$5,480
|$6,357
|Clean
|$3,849
|$5,076
|$5,884
|Average
|$3,216
|$4,266
|$4,938
|Rough
|$2,584
|$3,457
|$3,992
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,429
|$5,465
|$6,165
|Clean
|$4,092
|$5,062
|$5,707
|Average
|$3,420
|$4,254
|$4,789
|Rough
|$2,747
|$3,447
|$3,872
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Matrix XRS 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,023
|$8,248
|$9,725
|Clean
|$5,565
|$7,639
|$9,002
|Average
|$4,650
|$6,421
|$7,555
|Rough
|$3,735
|$5,203
|$6,108
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Matrix 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,240
|$5,571
|$6,460
|Clean
|$3,918
|$5,160
|$5,979
|Average
|$3,274
|$4,337
|$5,018
|Rough
|$2,629
|$3,514
|$4,057
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,727
|$6,236
|$7,242
|Clean
|$4,368
|$5,776
|$6,704
|Average
|$3,650
|$4,855
|$5,626
|Rough
|$2,932
|$3,934
|$4,548
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Matrix XRS 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,177
|$5,219
|$5,921
|Clean
|$3,860
|$4,834
|$5,480
|Average
|$3,225
|$4,063
|$4,599
|Rough
|$2,591
|$3,292
|$3,718
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,472
|$5,685
|$6,499
|Clean
|$4,133
|$5,265
|$6,015
|Average
|$3,453
|$4,426
|$5,048
|Rough
|$2,774
|$3,586
|$4,081