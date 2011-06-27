Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$72,724
|$78,286
|$85,121
|Clean
|$71,762
|$77,248
|$83,975
|Average
|$69,840
|$75,170
|$81,684
|Rough
|$67,918
|$73,092
|$79,393