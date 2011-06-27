Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,448
|$30,075
|$34,200
|Clean
|$25,919
|$29,459
|$33,475
|Average
|$24,861
|$28,227
|$32,024
|Rough
|$23,803
|$26,994
|$30,573
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,702
|$31,161
|$35,098
|Clean
|$27,147
|$30,523
|$34,353
|Average
|$26,039
|$29,246
|$32,864
|Rough
|$24,931
|$27,969
|$31,375