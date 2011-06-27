  1. Home
2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2.6 hr.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG42
EPA kWh/100 mi33
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range26 mi.
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Equipment Group 850Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium 1st and 2nd Row Floor Mats (Fleet)yes
Front & Rear Floor Liners (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Paint Protection Film By 3M (Fleet)yes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Length191.8 in.
Curb weight3986 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.2 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Alto Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Russet, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
