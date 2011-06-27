2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|42
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|2.6 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|42
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|33
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|EPA Electricity Range
|26 mi.
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Torque
|129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Equipment Group 850A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Sony premium brand speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Premium 1st and 2nd Row Floor Mats (Fleet)
|yes
|Front & Rear Floor Liners (Fleet)
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.0 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Paint Protection Film By 3M (Fleet)
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Length
|191.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3986 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|111.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Width
|72.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|All season tires
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|225/50R17 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,000
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
