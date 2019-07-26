2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Review

The 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid is a classic example of a car that doesn't quite add up to the sum of its parts. Despite its advanced age, the standard Fusion is one of our favorite midsize sedans. A lot of its strengths — a roomy cabin, solid materials quality and intuitive infotainment system — carry over to the Fusion Hybrid and Fusion Plug-In Hybrid as well. But a few drawbacks unique to the Plug-In Hybrid make it difficult to recommend over other Fusion variants as well as the Plug-In Hybrid's direct competitors. The battery pack in the gas-only Fusion Hybrid takes up some of the trunk space, but the cargo area is still fairly usable. The Plug-In Hybrid's larger pack consumes even more real estate, to the point that its trunk is smaller than a Mustang convertible's. The suspension doesn't feel like it was retuned to deal with the pack's extra weight either, resulting in a body that shakes and bobs over bumps. And while the regenerative braking in the Hybrid feels well-sorted, the Plug-In Hybrid is either grabby or not forceful enough — it varies from braking event to braking event. While the Fusion itself is a great midsize sedan, the Plug-In Hybrid model needs a rethink. The Fusion Hybrid is less expensive and feels natural to drive around town. If you must have a plug-in midsize sedan, the Honda Clarity is a better choice, offering more EV range and costing less.

Our verdict 6.9 / 10

With impressive fuel economy and a reasonably hushed ride, the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid nonetheless gives up natural driving dynamics to achieve an all-electric range that's outshined by dedicated plug-ins. It is a bit compromised, but it could still be the right car depending on your priorities.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Fusion Plug-In Hybrid's acceleration is quick and smooth enough, but the rest of the Plug-In Hybrid's abilities are unimpressive. The terrible brakes deserve a special mention. The modulation is subpar, making it difficult to be smooth. The feel is synthetic, and the brakes act grabby (or not) depending on how much pressure you're applying and when. Panic-stopping distances are mediocre.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The Fusion Plug-In Hybrid's cabin is quiet and comfortable, with wide, plush seats, soft leather upholstery, and padding that has the right amount of give. But there's one aspect of the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid's comfort that brings down the rest of the score. The body tends to move a lot when it rides over even moderate bumps, as if the car is struggling to cope with its own weight. It feels lightly underdamped, with the body pogoing around in bumpy corners, making for a nauseating ride over certain surfaces.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Most people will find the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid's interior a perfectly fine place to be on a daily basis. The wide cabin provides plenty of wiggle room, and there's plenty of headroom up front as long as you don't get the sunroof. The back seat is positioned slightly higher, and combined with the swept roofline, provides limited headroom for tall rear passengers.



Most of the controls are logically placed and are within eyeshot of the driver. The steering wheel and driver's seat have plenty of adjustment range, and that ensures most people will find an agreeable driving position.

How’s the tech? 7.5

While the Sync 3 interface is pretty, it's not the quickest one to snap into action upon startup. Once it kicks into gear, you'll find it's one of the more intuitive systems available. Bluetooth pairing is fast and simple, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality makes connecting your phone a cinch. The voice controls are good, and the Fusion has in-car Wi-Fi as well. It's easy to find the adjustments for the many standard safety features.

How’s the storage? 6.0

Trunk space has taken a huge hit on account of the big hybrid battery. While the more conventional Fusion Hybrid's cargo area measures a respectable 12 cubic feet, the Plug-In Hybrid only affords 8.2 cubes. To put that into perspective, the Mustang convertible offers 11.4 cubic feet. And while the spec sheet lists a 60/40-split folding back seat, don't be fooled — the resulting pass-through size is like a mail slot.



In-cabin storage is another story, with an array of pockets, a deep console bin and a two-tiered glovebox.

How economical is it? 8.0

The EPA estimates the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid will sip gas to the tune of 42 mpg in combined driving. That's in line with other like-minded plug-ins. EV range of 26 miles is decent, but there are a handful of other plug-ins that offer more.

Is it a good value? 7.5

It's a little more expensive than a similarly priced Fusion Hybrid, but the Plug-In Hybrid still represents a good value. It costs roughly the same as other plug-in midsize sedans but offers a few more features. Warranty coverage is standard for the segment, though hybrids from Kia and Hyundai offer much broader coverage.

Wildcard 6.0

The Fusion Plug-In Hybrid is not your run-of-the-mill sedan. But if you're not plugging it in regularly, its dynamic trade-offs and small trunk may not be worth it compared to a regular Fusion Hybrid. The Plug-In Hybrid isn't much fun to drive either since any inherent sprightliness has been blunted by the extra weight and killjoy tires. If fun is what you want, look elsewhere.

Which Fusion Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

The Fusion Plug-In Hybrid comes in just one trim — Titanium — so the only real decisions you'll have to make are which color you like and if you want to add the optional sunroof. While there aren't many choices, the Titanium comes loaded with lots of luxury and safety features.

Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid models

The 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid is one of the only midsize plug-in hybrid sedans on the market. Ford offers just one trim: Titanium. Don't worry, though. The Plug-In Hybrid Titanium is loaded with all of the latest technology, safety and luxury features.