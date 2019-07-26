  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10

2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid

#5 Plug-in hybrid

What’s new

  • Ford has renamed the Fusion Energi to be the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
  • Passenger seat no longer has adjustable lumbar or memory settings
  • Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Well-equipped with features
  • Quiet at highway speeds
  • High-quality interior materials
  • Cabin offers plenty of room for adults
  • Grabby brakes make it difficult to stop smoothly
  • Battery pack takes up a significant amount of trunk space
  • Ride is buoyant even over moderate bumps
2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Review

The 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid is a classic example of a car that doesn't quite add up to the sum of its parts. Despite its advanced age, the standard Fusion is one of our favorite midsize sedans. A lot of its strengths — a roomy cabin, solid materials quality and intuitive infotainment system — carry over to the Fusion Hybrid and Fusion Plug-In Hybrid as well. But a few drawbacks unique to the Plug-In Hybrid make it difficult to recommend over other Fusion variants as well as the Plug-In Hybrid's direct competitors.

The battery pack in the gas-only Fusion Hybrid takes up some of the trunk space, but the cargo area is still fairly usable. The Plug-In Hybrid's larger pack consumes even more real estate, to the point that its trunk is smaller than a Mustang convertible's. The suspension doesn't feel like it was retuned to deal with the pack's extra weight either, resulting in a body that shakes and bobs over bumps. And while the regenerative braking in the Hybrid feels well-sorted, the Plug-In Hybrid is either grabby or not forceful enough — it varies from braking event to braking event.

While the Fusion itself is a great midsize sedan, the Plug-In Hybrid model needs a rethink. The Fusion Hybrid is less expensive and feels natural to drive around town. If you must have a plug-in midsize sedan, the Honda Clarity is a better choice, offering more EV range and costing less.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.9 / 10
With impressive fuel economy and a reasonably hushed ride, the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid nonetheless gives up natural driving dynamics to achieve an all-electric range that's outshined by dedicated plug-ins. It is a bit compromised, but it could still be the right car depending on your priorities.

How does it drive?

7.0
The Fusion Plug-In Hybrid's acceleration is quick and smooth enough, but the rest of the Plug-In Hybrid's abilities are unimpressive. The terrible brakes deserve a special mention. The modulation is subpar, making it difficult to be smooth. The feel is synthetic, and the brakes act grabby (or not) depending on how much pressure you're applying and when. Panic-stopping distances are mediocre.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The Fusion Plug-In Hybrid's cabin is quiet and comfortable, with wide, plush seats, soft leather upholstery, and padding that has the right amount of give. But there's one aspect of the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid's comfort that brings down the rest of the score. The body tends to move a lot when it rides over even moderate bumps, as if the car is struggling to cope with its own weight. It feels lightly underdamped, with the body pogoing around in bumpy corners, making for a nauseating ride over certain surfaces.

How’s the interior?

7.5
Most people will find the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid's interior a perfectly fine place to be on a daily basis. The wide cabin provides plenty of wiggle room, and there's plenty of headroom up front as long as you don't get the sunroof. The back seat is positioned slightly higher, and combined with the swept roofline, provides limited headroom for tall rear passengers.

Most of the controls are logically placed and are within eyeshot of the driver. The steering wheel and driver's seat have plenty of adjustment range, and that ensures most people will find an agreeable driving position.

How’s the tech?

7.5
While the Sync 3 interface is pretty, it's not the quickest one to snap into action upon startup. Once it kicks into gear, you'll find it's one of the more intuitive systems available. Bluetooth pairing is fast and simple, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality makes connecting your phone a cinch. The voice controls are good, and the Fusion has in-car Wi-Fi as well. It's easy to find the adjustments for the many standard safety features.

How’s the storage?

6.0
Trunk space has taken a huge hit on account of the big hybrid battery. While the more conventional Fusion Hybrid's cargo area measures a respectable 12 cubic feet, the Plug-In Hybrid only affords 8.2 cubes. To put that into perspective, the Mustang convertible offers 11.4 cubic feet. And while the spec sheet lists a 60/40-split folding back seat, don't be fooled — the resulting pass-through size is like a mail slot.

In-cabin storage is another story, with an array of pockets, a deep console bin and a two-tiered glovebox.

How economical is it?

8.0
The EPA estimates the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid will sip gas to the tune of 42 mpg in combined driving. That's in line with other like-minded plug-ins. EV range of 26 miles is decent, but there are a handful of other plug-ins that offer more.

Is it a good value?

7.5
It's a little more expensive than a similarly priced Fusion Hybrid, but the Plug-In Hybrid still represents a good value. It costs roughly the same as other plug-in midsize sedans but offers a few more features. Warranty coverage is standard for the segment, though hybrids from Kia and Hyundai offer much broader coverage.

Wildcard

6.0
The Fusion Plug-In Hybrid is not your run-of-the-mill sedan. But if you're not plugging it in regularly, its dynamic trade-offs and small trunk may not be worth it compared to a regular Fusion Hybrid. The Plug-In Hybrid isn't much fun to drive either since any inherent sprightliness has been blunted by the extra weight and killjoy tires. If fun is what you want, look elsewhere.

Which Fusion Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

The Fusion Plug-In Hybrid comes in just one trim — Titanium — so the only real decisions you'll have to make are which color you like and if you want to add the optional sunroof. While there aren't many choices, the Titanium comes loaded with lots of luxury and safety features.

Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid models

The 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid is one of the only midsize plug-in hybrid sedans on the market. Ford offers just one trim: Titanium. Don't worry, though. The Plug-In Hybrid Titanium is loaded with all of the latest technology, safety and luxury features.

It's powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor and a 9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 188 horsepower. This front-wheel-drive sedan can travel up to 26 miles on electric power alone, and charging an empty battery using a Level 2 charger should take about 2.6 hours.

Standard features on the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Titanium include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights and foglights), remote engine start, keyless entry and ignition, heated mirrors, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, adaptive cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with heating, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat (with two-way lumbar), a six-way power passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, driver-seat memory functions and leather upholstery.

For entertainment, there's an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, and a 12-speaker Sony audio system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, two USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Standard safety features include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and Ford's Co-Pilot360 package, which brings automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning and mitigation, a blind-spot monitor, and a pre-collision warning system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.

A sunroof is the only stand-alone option.

    Features & Specs

    Titanium 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Titanium 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$37,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Fusion Plug-In Hybrid safety features:

    Adaptive Cruise Control
    Maintains a set distance between the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid and the car in front and automatically adjusts your speed.
    BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert
    Alerts the driver when there is a vehicle in the car's blind spot. Also detects if cross-traffic is approaching the Fusion while backing up.
    Reverse Sensing System
    Sounds an alert as the Fusion Hybrid approaches an object located behind the car.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid vs. the competition

    Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Hybrid

    As the name suggests, the Plug-In Hybrid and the Ford Fusion Hybrid are quite similar, and both are hybrid versions of the Fusion midsize sedan. The only real difference is the Fusion Hybrid features a typical gas-only hybrid powerplant, while the Plug-In Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid with useful electric-only range. The Hybrid is offered in three models, compared to the Plug-In Hybrid's one trim level, and it is far less expensive than its plug-in counterpart.

    Compare Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid & Ford Fusion Hybrid features

    Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid vs. Chevrolet Volt

    Unlike the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid — which is essentially a Fusion with a plug-in powertrain shoehorned in — the Volt was built from the ground up to be a plug-in hybrid. The Volt offers twice the electric range of the Plug-In Hybrid, and its multi-step regenerative braking levels let you fine-tune the amount of energy harvested by slowing down. On the other hand, the Chevy's interior materials are not as nice as those of the Ford's, its back seat is considerably smaller, and it's more expensive. Even so, the Volt is one of our favorite plug-ins, and its upcoming discontinuation means you might be able to get one for a song. For more information about this Volt generation, make sure to check out our long-term road test of a 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier.

    Compare Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid & Chevrolet Volt features

    Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid vs. Honda Clarity

    The Honda Clarity comes in three forms — an electric vehicle, hydrogen fuel cell and plug-in hybrid — but it's the latter that competes directly with the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid. We think the plug-in is the way to go anyway — its 48 miles of EV range is nearly twice the Plug-In Hybrid's range, and it costs a bit less, too. The Clarity's only drawback is its gas tank, which has half the capacity of the Plug-In Hybrid's. That means you'll be filling up more frequently.

    Compare Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid & Honda Clarity features

