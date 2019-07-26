2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
What’s new
- Ford has renamed the Fusion Energi to be the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Passenger seat no longer has adjustable lumbar or memory settings
- Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Well-equipped with features
- Quiet at highway speeds
- High-quality interior materials
- Cabin offers plenty of room for adults
- Grabby brakes make it difficult to stop smoothly
- Battery pack takes up a significant amount of trunk space
- Ride is buoyant even over moderate bumps
2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Review
The 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid is a classic example of a car that doesn't quite add up to the sum of its parts. Despite its advanced age, the standard Fusion is one of our favorite midsize sedans. A lot of its strengths — a roomy cabin, solid materials quality and intuitive infotainment system — carry over to the Fusion Hybrid and Fusion Plug-In Hybrid as well. But a few drawbacks unique to the Plug-In Hybrid make it difficult to recommend over other Fusion variants as well as the Plug-In Hybrid's direct competitors.
The battery pack in the gas-only Fusion Hybrid takes up some of the trunk space, but the cargo area is still fairly usable. The Plug-In Hybrid's larger pack consumes even more real estate, to the point that its trunk is smaller than a Mustang convertible's. The suspension doesn't feel like it was retuned to deal with the pack's extra weight either, resulting in a body that shakes and bobs over bumps. And while the regenerative braking in the Hybrid feels well-sorted, the Plug-In Hybrid is either grabby or not forceful enough — it varies from braking event to braking event.
While the Fusion itself is a great midsize sedan, the Plug-In Hybrid model needs a rethink. The Fusion Hybrid is less expensive and feels natural to drive around town. If you must have a plug-in midsize sedan, the Honda Clarity is a better choice, offering more EV range and costing less.
Our verdict6.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
How comfortable is it?7.0
How’s the interior?7.5
Most of the controls are logically placed and are within eyeshot of the driver. The steering wheel and driver's seat have plenty of adjustment range, and that ensures most people will find an agreeable driving position.
How’s the tech?7.5
How’s the storage?6.0
In-cabin storage is another story, with an array of pockets, a deep console bin and a two-tiered glovebox.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard6.0
Which Fusion Plug-In Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid models
The 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid is one of the only midsize plug-in hybrid sedans on the market. Ford offers just one trim: Titanium. Don't worry, though. The Plug-In Hybrid Titanium is loaded with all of the latest technology, safety and luxury features.
It's powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor and a 9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 188 horsepower. This front-wheel-drive sedan can travel up to 26 miles on electric power alone, and charging an empty battery using a Level 2 charger should take about 2.6 hours.
Standard features on the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Titanium include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights and foglights), remote engine start, keyless entry and ignition, heated mirrors, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, adaptive cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with heating, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat (with two-way lumbar), a six-way power passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, driver-seat memory functions and leather upholstery.
For entertainment, there's an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, and a 12-speaker Sony audio system with a CD player, HD and satellite radio, two USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Standard safety features include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and Ford's Co-Pilot360 package, which brings automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning and mitigation, a blind-spot monitor, and a pre-collision warning system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.
A sunroof is the only stand-alone option.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Titanium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$37,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Fusion Plug-In Hybrid safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid and the car in front and automatically adjusts your speed.
- BLIS with Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts the driver when there is a vehicle in the car's blind spot. Also detects if cross-traffic is approaching the Fusion while backing up.
- Reverse Sensing System
- Sounds an alert as the Fusion Hybrid approaches an object located behind the car.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid vs. the competition
Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Hybrid
As the name suggests, the Plug-In Hybrid and the Ford Fusion Hybrid are quite similar, and both are hybrid versions of the Fusion midsize sedan. The only real difference is the Fusion Hybrid features a typical gas-only hybrid powerplant, while the Plug-In Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid with useful electric-only range. The Hybrid is offered in three models, compared to the Plug-In Hybrid's one trim level, and it is far less expensive than its plug-in counterpart.
Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid vs. Chevrolet Volt
Unlike the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid — which is essentially a Fusion with a plug-in powertrain shoehorned in — the Volt was built from the ground up to be a plug-in hybrid. The Volt offers twice the electric range of the Plug-In Hybrid, and its multi-step regenerative braking levels let you fine-tune the amount of energy harvested by slowing down. On the other hand, the Chevy's interior materials are not as nice as those of the Ford's, its back seat is considerably smaller, and it's more expensive. Even so, the Volt is one of our favorite plug-ins, and its upcoming discontinuation means you might be able to get one for a song. For more information about this Volt generation, make sure to check out our long-term road test of a 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier.
Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid vs. Honda Clarity
The Honda Clarity comes in three forms — an electric vehicle, hydrogen fuel cell and plug-in hybrid — but it's the latter that competes directly with the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid. We think the plug-in is the way to go anyway — its 48 miles of EV range is nearly twice the Plug-In Hybrid's range, and it costs a bit less, too. The Clarity's only drawback is its gas tank, which has half the capacity of the Plug-In Hybrid's. That means you'll be filling up more frequently.
FAQ
Is the Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid:
- Ford has renamed the Fusion Energi to be the Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Passenger seat no longer has adjustable lumbar or memory settings
- Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Is the Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid is the 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,000.
Other versions include:
- Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $37,000
What are the different models of Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid?
More about the 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid?
2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,685. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $5,019 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,019 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,666.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 12.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 54 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 109 new 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,893 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,400 on a used or CPO 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,634.
Find a new Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,309.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
