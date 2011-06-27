Used 2006 Ford Freestar Minivan Consumer Reviews

Not Much has Changed at about 228K - 5th Update Bill Adams , 10/13/2015 SEL 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful By now a 2006 model year vehicle is considered old technology, but there still seem to be enough old Freestars out and about that someone might be interested in one for a hauler or local area utility vehicle, so for the curious, I will review it once more. IMO, in good condition they're still the best looking minivan out there. Overall, and partly due to good maintenance and reasonable driving practices, this has turned out to be an excellent vehicle for us. Our only real complaint has been that it rates worse than average for road noise. Our other vehicles are a 2012 Ford Focus and a 2017 Kia Sorento, and both of those are considerably quieter on the road. Generally, everything is still working as it should. The engine still runs well, and neither burns nor leaks oil. It has had one major repair for a leaking front cover gasket. It still starts right up, even when parked outside overnight in very cold weather. The transmission still works properly and is leak free, although initial gear engagement from park or neutral is more abrupt than it used to be. That may be a sign of things to come; it's not harsh, but different than what we're used to. Other than frequent fluid flushes averaging around 20,000 miles, the transmission has never been worked on, and no additives have been used. (I might try one now to see if it will help with the initial engagement abruptness.) The body rust hasn't advanced much in the last year or so, but up here in the North Country...................... It still rides and drives very nicely down the road (except for the higher road noise level). I think a small exhaust leak has formed recently, so that needs to be fixed. Otherwise, we plan to keep driving it at long as we can keep it going reliably and safely for reasonable cost. However, at this mileage, any repairs or damage requiring over a few hundred dollars will probably mean the end of it. And we will miss it; it's taken us many good miles, from the Rockies to D.C. Before we got it, it started life as a Hertz rental unit in Hawaii before going to the D.C area, then up to the Twin Cities area for a few years before we got it. It had 94,000 miles on it, and still felt and looked as tight and solid as new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

transmission failure in 2006 judysmith43 , 05/20/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful my ford 06 freestar has 55,000 miles. I was pulling out onto a busy street. my transmission stopped working with no warning and I was able to coast to the middle lane. luckily some men helped push me across a lane of very busy traffic where I called a tow truck who took me to a repair shop. the tourque converter was shot and my transmission had to rebuilt and cost almost 3000 dollars. the 2005 and 2004 freestars were recalled for this very same problem, but the 2006s have not. this is inexcuseable and very dangerous. I and my two young passengers could have been seriously injured or killed.

Happy owner so far Tim Lu , 11/28/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Had 2006 Sport for about a year and 25k, no problem so far. Drawn to it by the price (for the same level, 6-disc CD, reverse sensing system, alloy wheels DVD, etc), I would have spent $10k more on Japanese models. Overall, a great vehicle for the price.

Sad to see it go Erin , 02/29/2016 Cargo 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful The 2006 Freestar is the best vehicle I've owned. It was my first "real" car purchase (my first one that cost over $4k) at a time that I had young kids and Scouts to haul frequently. It was a program car with about 28k miles on it when I bought it. I got the Ford Certified warranty with it, which I later used to repair a bad wheel bearing. Other than the wheel bearing, I've had NO problems with this car. I've only replaced tires, brakes and plugs & wires (as prevention at 75k miles). Unfortunately, with only 92k miles on it, I'm faced with having to let it go. It's begun to get some rust on the inside bottoms of the doors, which will soon come through to the front. (We live in North Dakota, and deal with salt and other melting solvents on the roads). The bigger concern, though, is that the driver's side wheel well is rusting out, which has loosened the panel that holds the ring that the third-row seat clips to inside. The ring moves, and I'm certain that if I had anyone in the back row in an accident, the seat could pull loose, flipping them backwards and creating head and neck injuries or worse. I'd hoped to keep the van for a few more years, and we may still -- but we'll have to use it as a 4-seat vehicle, instead of 7. And if we pass it down to our teenagers, we may remove the third row to eliminate the temptation of cramming friends in the unsafe third row. I've loved having the extra space that the third row has allowed by folding flat, and how the second row bucket seats tip forward for extra cargo room. And I especially loved having that space without paying the extra $10k for Stow-n-Go in a Caravan. Mine had the leather seats -- and the driver's seat has worn quite a bit over the years. Overall, it's been a great vehicle with nearly no problems. Just wish the body had held out longer. UPDATE: Shortly after posting my review, I found out there was a recall on my van -- just not on MY van. I wasn't in a state included in the recall for the rusting wheel well -- but I live 1 mile from the border of a state that was included. I called Ford and they agreed to have it checked out by the local dealer and within a few hours, Ford had agreed to replace the wheel well and it was in great shape again. Safe to use the third row seat again! There is still a bit of rust forming, but I'm in N.D., with a lot of snow and salt on the roads, so it's understandable. I now have about 98,000 miles on the van and it's still running great, so I hope to get several more years out of it. Update 9/2019: I finally let the Freestar go last month. It had less than 130k miles on it and was still running perfectly. My kids are now young adults and out of Scouts, so I was ready to get something new. The Freestar served me well for nearly 13 years. It had a bit of body rust and I'd been saving for a new car for a couple of years (I kept expecting the Freestar to die on my, but it just never did!), so I bit the bullet and bought a new vehicle. I no longer need the third row, so I went with a 2017 Ford Edge. I really hope that it's as reliable as the Freestar was for me! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value