Used 2018 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

My Pretty Blue Car Brook , 03/16/2018 SE 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful Just got my 2018 Ford Focus SE. Its awesome. The handling the pick up the comfort just amazing. I have own other Ford Focuses and will be staying with them. If they are well cared for they last forever. When I traded in my older focus for this one it had over 200,000 miles and was still going strong.

Don't Buy Crystal H. , 07/02/2019 SE w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 30 of 34 people found this review helpful The clutch assembly was recalled and fixed once then it went again after 6 months, the power train started to fail right outside of the 60,000 miles power train warranty the power train started to go before that but Ford never fixed it because it was all in my head. Then once the factory power train warranty ran out Ford service the head mechanic there told me that I should have known about the power train defects and purchased the extended power train warranty. Ford knows about the defects but won't do anything about it... Don't buy stay away like the plague and like your life depends upon it because it does.. If you smell burning rubber in your engine just remember you drove over a plastic bag and it got stuck in the muffler. It has nothing to do with a bad clutch assembly because we replaced the clutch assembly due to a recall but it has nothing to do with it being faulty. That's everything that a Ford dealership told me.. Ford cars no longer last 250,000+ miles and they don't stand behind their products anymore like they used to. Corporate greed. Don't buy anything with Ford in its name Ever.

Started running rough in 6 gear Sean , 07/25/2018 SE w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 23 of 26 people found this review helpful Very economical with a decent look for an affordable price. RAN GREAT for 5,000 miles and now when I drive in 6th gear, it's starting to "shutter" or "miss" a bit off and on. I'm wondering if it's going to cause any transmission problems down the road like it's sister automatic packages... I guess we will see

2018 Ford Focus Brittani , 01/18/2018 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 33 of 38 people found this review helpful Well I just bought it with only 18 miles on it . Drives really good . I have no complaints so far . I really like the Focus and hope it lasts me awhile. Will do an update later on it once I drive it some more Update : Well the car has 13,500 miles on it now . I haven't had no problems yet . I am averaging about 34.2 mpg so that's good . I just have the base s model with automatic transmission. I can tell you that I miss not having a cruise control. It gets a little aggravating on long road trips but I manage. The front seats are not the most comfortable on long trips