Used 2013 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews

2013 Focus SE sts_pa , 02/10/2015 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 43 of 43 people found this review helpful I bought this 2013 Focus SE hatch new 2 years ago and have experienced zero issues with it. Chassis is sublime and engine provides adequate power while returning >30 mpg and easily over 40 on the highway. Interior has too much hard plastic, but that's expected at this price. I love the cloth seats and the hatch holds tons of stuff. The powershift automatic has unpleasant characteristics at low speeds (chattering, lurching), but works great when pressed. Ford seems to deliver the best driving compact in the segment at this price IMHO. Hoping the reliability stays good going forward. I sold my Focus after 4 years so this is the final review for 45000 miles of ownership. Ford rebuilt the powershift transmission which helped, but did not eliminate the occasional shuddering issues. This is the only bad thing about the car (considering the price) and only problem I encountered. The ride/handling was very good, the engine had decent power and the mpg was outstanding. The back seats are tight, but the hatch holds plenty of cargo and the layout and controls are good. Seat comfort was great and the car was actually pretty fun to drive. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Some good, some bad Dan , 11/03/2015 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful The bad: The dual clutch transmission on this model was a shaky at first, literally. I took it to the dealer and they replaced the clutch and the car has been running great since. Additionally, the Ford Sync technology is faulty at best. It reads my phone about 1/2-2/3 of the time and has trouble switching between bluetooth, USB, or auxiliary. The good: great AC and heater, comfortable front seats. Good storage with the hatchback. Handles great, good gas mileage, good price tag. For a 4 cylinder it's really fun to drive. Bottom line: with a different transmission I would definitely get this car. With the current one I'm definitely thinking of selling. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Lemon Sharon Lee , 10/21/2015 Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have a 2013 Ford Focus I bought it new. I have had it in to the Ford Garage to fix the shaking and shuttering twice now and here I am a year later having the same issue. I just called the Dealership that I bought it from and they tried to tell me this is "normal"!! It's definitely NOT normal!! Do not buy this car... run as fast as you can away from it!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2013 Titanium Focus rringo , 01/21/2015 Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 29 of 32 people found this review helpful It's hard to believe that people who have written bad reviews have the same car as I do. Yes the tranny can be a little quirky sometimes but this may have a lot to do with the driver. I have owned a lot of vehicles, Mercedes, BMW, Toyota Nissan etc all of which I liked. I love this car and feel it is the most for the money I have ever owned. Runs great, drives great, looks great and is comfortable with great mileage. I've taken trips of 3000 miles. Sorry those other folks didn't get one like mine. Report Abuse