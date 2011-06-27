Used 2013 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2013 Focus SE
I bought this 2013 Focus SE hatch new 2 years ago and have experienced zero issues with it. Chassis is sublime and engine provides adequate power while returning >30 mpg and easily over 40 on the highway. Interior has too much hard plastic, but that's expected at this price. I love the cloth seats and the hatch holds tons of stuff. The powershift automatic has unpleasant characteristics at low speeds (chattering, lurching), but works great when pressed. Ford seems to deliver the best driving compact in the segment at this price IMHO. Hoping the reliability stays good going forward. I sold my Focus after 4 years so this is the final review for 45000 miles of ownership. Ford rebuilt the powershift transmission which helped, but did not eliminate the occasional shuddering issues. This is the only bad thing about the car (considering the price) and only problem I encountered. The ride/handling was very good, the engine had decent power and the mpg was outstanding. The back seats are tight, but the hatch holds plenty of cargo and the layout and controls are good. Seat comfort was great and the car was actually pretty fun to drive.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Some good, some bad
The bad: The dual clutch transmission on this model was a shaky at first, literally. I took it to the dealer and they replaced the clutch and the car has been running great since. Additionally, the Ford Sync technology is faulty at best. It reads my phone about 1/2-2/3 of the time and has trouble switching between bluetooth, USB, or auxiliary. The good: great AC and heater, comfortable front seats. Good storage with the hatchback. Handles great, good gas mileage, good price tag. For a 4 cylinder it's really fun to drive. Bottom line: with a different transmission I would definitely get this car. With the current one I'm definitely thinking of selling.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Lemon
I have a 2013 Ford Focus I bought it new. I have had it in to the Ford Garage to fix the shaking and shuttering twice now and here I am a year later having the same issue. I just called the Dealership that I bought it from and they tried to tell me this is "normal"!! It's definitely NOT normal!! Do not buy this car... run as fast as you can away from it!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2013 Titanium Focus
It's hard to believe that people who have written bad reviews have the same car as I do. Yes the tranny can be a little quirky sometimes but this may have a lot to do with the driver. I have owned a lot of vehicles, Mercedes, BMW, Toyota Nissan etc all of which I liked. I love this car and feel it is the most for the money I have ever owned. Runs great, drives great, looks great and is comfortable with great mileage. I've taken trips of 3000 miles. Sorry those other folks didn't get one like mine.
Ford Focus NOT RECOMMENDED!
I disposed of my 2013 Ford Focus on 9-15-14 at a loss. I experienced all of the transmission issues already mentioned including almost getting struck when entering an intersection and the transmission simply stopped giving forward movement. I was always told it is suppose to run like that. At a 35000 mile oil change I was told a seal between the transmission and engine had failed an oil had leaked from the engine. It was repaired and I was then told about a surprise extended warranty on the part and associated parts from Ford only Ford did not say anything until a week after the repair. All of the shuddering eventually started back up again and on 9-14-14 I noticed a burnt rubber smell from
Sponsored cars related to the Focus
Related Used 2013 Ford Focus Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner