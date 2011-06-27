Used 2010 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love my '10 SE
I know car magazines love to hate this car but I don't get it. Bought my '10 in '11 as a cheap gas saver and i've been very happy with it. The 2.0 4 cylinder isn't crazily fast but it easily keeps up to speed on the highway and averages 34/35 mpg. I'd like it to have another gear and be a bit quieter but overall this is a great car for the money. I take it toi the dealer for the recommended 7.5k services and it's never cost me more than $45. I'll just keep rolling on...
So far Great Car
When I got my car, it had 45,000 miles. It now has 108,000. Other than brakes and tires being replaced which is a given for any car, the only other thing that I ever had to replace was the rear shocks. It has 108,000 miles and so far I havent had any issues knock on wood. Hopefully it stays that way for a while
4 years, 112,000 miles and still going strong
I bought this car for a daily 132 mile round trip commute. This car was on my short list because it is one of few in the category that I can fit into easily - 6'2" and 210 pounds. I average 36 mpg overall - a little worse in the summer running AC all the time. Comfort is acceptable for a 2 hour commute. Leather and heated seats are pluses for comfort in winter. I do not like SYNC as it does not work with my cellphone. I have had only 1 warranty repair - a head gasket at about 80K miles. At 4 plus years the car looks and drives like new. It is no beauty, but I can live with it for the long run.
How many more will she go
I have a 2010 ford focus se with 221, 220 miles. If u take care of the car, it will take care of you!!!
464,000km
Overall excellent fun durable reliable car. Good in snow, MPG, comfortable, features like manual / heated seats-mirrors, tilt steering, traction control that were hard to get at this price with others. It still runs so well but I look after it. I do some rough back roads in snow as well. It has been very inexpensive to maintain and runs very well up to 374,000 kms. I think I will see 500k. Only weak and sore point was paint coming off at C-pillar and rocker panels ( like most others I see ) that began at only 62k. No help. These rotted out as everyone knows. I did a cheap fix-- looks rough but works for me. Thermostat repair 700 , Master cylinder 800. Motor mounts done improve shaking Rest of body good. I have become very attached to this car as it is awesome in winter. And to think Ford says cars are end of line with them now lol. I can get over 50 mpg ( imperial ) on highway 80 to 90 kms/ hr Repairs when needed can be pricey as ford makes things difficult . Such a reliable daily driver still. Note manual tranny. Still daily driver and dependable at 464k. Some minor emissions codes. Working on that. Did dreaded PCV valve at 200 bucks-- shame on ford. These minor repairs cost double or more of a corolla. The latter will affect my decisions in future.
