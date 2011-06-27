Used 2010 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love my '10 SE mdmiddleton , 08/12/2014 47 of 48 people found this review helpful I know car magazines love to hate this car but I don't get it. Bought my '10 in '11 as a cheap gas saver and i've been very happy with it. The 2.0 4 cylinder isn't crazily fast but it easily keeps up to speed on the highway and averages 34/35 mpg. I'd like it to have another gear and be a bit quieter but overall this is a great car for the money. I take it toi the dealer for the recommended 7.5k services and it's never cost me more than $45. I'll just keep rolling on... Report Abuse

So far Great Car Brandon , 12/27/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful When I got my car, it had 45,000 miles. It now has 108,000. Other than brakes and tires being replaced which is a given for any car, the only other thing that I ever had to replace was the rear shocks. It has 108,000 miles and so far I havent had any issues knock on wood. Hopefully it stays that way for a while Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

4 years, 112,000 miles and still going strong afcarr , 05/05/2014 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I bought this car for a daily 132 mile round trip commute. This car was on my short list because it is one of few in the category that I can fit into easily - 6'2" and 210 pounds. I average 36 mpg overall - a little worse in the summer running AC all the time. Comfort is acceptable for a 2 hour commute. Leather and heated seats are pluses for comfort in winter. I do not like SYNC as it does not work with my cellphone. I have had only 1 warranty repair - a head gasket at about 80K miles. At 4 plus years the car looks and drives like new. It is no beauty, but I can live with it for the long run. Report Abuse

How many more will she go Misty , 03/25/2018 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have a 2010 ford focus se with 221, 220 miles. If u take care of the car, it will take care of you!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse