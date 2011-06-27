Used 2010 Ford Focus Coupe Consumer Reviews
Economy car?Not really!
I've had to step down from a Lexus IS to a lower priced car. Naturally I was worried about quality and reliability. After a bunch of research I decided to go with the 2010 SES Coupe with remote start and moon and tune package. The car handles very well and the power is surprisingly adequate. Gas milage is pretty good but so was the Lexus'. The interior is very nice for an economy car but it feels much more expensive if you get the sync package. Sync works incredible well and it does take a little while to figure all the commands out. The moon and tune package adds a sub which shakes the trunk pretty good but its no Lexus sound system. All in all a great car and no regrets!
Well Done Ford
We just bought the Focus SE, added all weather floor mats (WI winters!) and fog lights. Great car, the dark grey w.black interior is very attractive. Comfy seats, yet firm for longer drives. Even the standard audio package w/Sirius is very nice! My only beef with the car is that the seatbelt latch is very low and towards the back, takes a bit of getting used to! But this is a very solid car, I would recommend it to anyone considering a Honda Civic or Fit! The suspension in the Focus is better! Fit is more $$ and doesn't even have independent rear suspension! Focus is also roomier than either Honda, especially headroom! Great job Ford!
Great Car for the Money
While making a decision to purchase a new vehicle to replace my 2006 Volvo S40, I needed to downgrade on price but didn't want to suffer with a stripped car or bottom of the line car. First, I have the 4-speed automatic. I shopped Honda (too expensive for all I wanted), Hyundai and Kia (better warranty, same cost, but Korean), and Chevy. This was the best buy. I don't miss my Volvo, except for its moonroof. The price, look, SYNC, and its ride made it the best decision. I do mainly in- town driving with a little highway driving. My MPG is much lower than what was stated on the sticker. The best MPG I've gotten so far was city and highway combo of 25 mpg, but I usually end up with 22.
GOOD JOB FORD!
Growing up with only Japanese makes, this Ford is an outstanding competitor. currently getting a combined average of 33 mpg!!! (65mph break-in period) car handles great! seat a bit uncomfortable but a small pillow fixed that. people complain about the engine noise but i don't really hear it. i used to be a carsalesman so i have to mention that of course everyone says japanese cars are the best and only choice but I say save your money and invest it in a ford. they're ranked #2 only behind toyota putting honda in 3rd. look it up. save your $ and get quality. I also considered Hyundai & Mazda but am truly happy with my decision. *plenty of shops to work on ford all over
Black Beauty
I bought this as my first NEW car. I have owned Honda's before which were by far my favorite car. I was actually looking at buying a 2009 Honda Civic DX Coupe (No options, year end leftover) for $13,499. The civic didn't even have a cd player or air conditioning. All it had was a heater. I bought my Focus pretty much loaded. I bought mine with A/C, 5 speed, CD player, Power windows and locks, Remote keyless entry, Rims, Spoiler, Sirius Satellite Radio free for 6 months for the same price as the civic. Car looks very sharp. I've only had it for several weeks but average about 32 mpg mixed city and highway. I race the car quite a bit to and I still get over 28 mpg when the car is redlined!
