Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,123
|$1,446
|Clean
|$438
|$1,007
|$1,300
|Average
|$336
|$774
|$1,009
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$718
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,123
|$1,446
|Clean
|$438
|$1,007
|$1,300
|Average
|$336
|$774
|$1,009
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$718
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,123
|$1,446
|Clean
|$438
|$1,007
|$1,300
|Average
|$336
|$774
|$1,009
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$718
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,123
|$1,446
|Clean
|$438
|$1,007
|$1,300
|Average
|$336
|$774
|$1,009
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$718
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,123
|$1,446
|Clean
|$438
|$1,007
|$1,300
|Average
|$336
|$774
|$1,009
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$718
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,123
|$1,446
|Clean
|$438
|$1,007
|$1,300
|Average
|$336
|$774
|$1,009
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$718
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$489
|$1,123
|$1,446
|Clean
|$438
|$1,007
|$1,300
|Average
|$336
|$774
|$1,009
|Rough
|$235
|$541
|$718