Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,894
|$29,176
|$32,052
|Clean
|$26,611
|$28,876
|$31,703
|Average
|$26,045
|$28,276
|$31,005
|Rough
|$25,478
|$27,676
|$30,306
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,444
|$25,583
|$28,274
|Clean
|$23,197
|$25,320
|$27,966
|Average
|$22,703
|$24,794
|$27,349
|Rough
|$22,210
|$24,268
|$26,733
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,635
|$25,518
|$27,895
|Clean
|$23,386
|$25,255
|$27,591
|Average
|$22,888
|$24,731
|$26,983
|Rough
|$22,390
|$24,206
|$26,375
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,602
|$27,655
|$30,249
|Clean
|$25,332
|$27,371
|$29,919
|Average
|$24,793
|$26,802
|$29,260
|Rough
|$24,254
|$26,233
|$28,601
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,808
|$31,245
|$34,318
|Clean
|$28,505
|$30,924
|$33,944
|Average
|$27,898
|$30,282
|$33,197
|Rough
|$27,291
|$29,639
|$32,449
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,644
|$23,917
|$26,769
|Clean
|$21,416
|$23,671
|$26,477
|Average
|$20,960
|$23,180
|$25,894
|Rough
|$20,504
|$22,688
|$25,311
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,671
|$30,863
|$33,634
|Clean
|$28,369
|$30,545
|$33,267
|Average
|$27,766
|$29,911
|$32,534
|Rough
|$27,162
|$29,276
|$31,801
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,874
|$31,137
|$33,996
|Clean
|$28,570
|$30,817
|$33,626
|Average
|$27,962
|$30,177
|$32,885
|Rough
|$27,354
|$29,536
|$32,144
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,875
|$29,110
|$31,929
|Clean
|$26,592
|$28,811
|$31,581
|Average
|$26,026
|$28,212
|$30,885
|Rough
|$25,460
|$27,614
|$30,189