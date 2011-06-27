  1. Home
2020 Chrysler 300 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,894$29,176$32,052
Clean$26,611$28,876$31,703
Average$26,045$28,276$31,005
Rough$25,478$27,676$30,306
Sell my 2020 Chrysler 300 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,444$25,583$28,274
Clean$23,197$25,320$27,966
Average$22,703$24,794$27,349
Rough$22,210$24,268$26,733
Sell my 2020 Chrysler 300 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,635$25,518$27,895
Clean$23,386$25,255$27,591
Average$22,888$24,731$26,983
Rough$22,390$24,206$26,375
Sell my 2020 Chrysler 300 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,602$27,655$30,249
Clean$25,332$27,371$29,919
Average$24,793$26,802$29,260
Rough$24,254$26,233$28,601
Sell my 2020 Chrysler 300 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,808$31,245$34,318
Clean$28,505$30,924$33,944
Average$27,898$30,282$33,197
Rough$27,291$29,639$32,449
Sell my 2020 Chrysler 300 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,644$23,917$26,769
Clean$21,416$23,671$26,477
Average$20,960$23,180$25,894
Rough$20,504$22,688$25,311
Sell my 2020 Chrysler 300 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,671$30,863$33,634
Clean$28,369$30,545$33,267
Average$27,766$29,911$32,534
Rough$27,162$29,276$31,801
Sell my 2020 Chrysler 300 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,874$31,137$33,996
Clean$28,570$30,817$33,626
Average$27,962$30,177$32,885
Rough$27,354$29,536$32,144
Sell my 2020 Chrysler 300 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2020 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,875$29,110$31,929
Clean$26,592$28,811$31,581
Average$26,026$28,212$30,885
Rough$25,460$27,614$30,189
Sell my 2020 Chrysler 300 with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Chrysler 300 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,416 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,671 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler 300 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,416 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,671 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Chrysler 300, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Chrysler 300 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,416 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,671 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Chrysler 300. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Chrysler 300 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Chrysler 300 ranges from $20,504 to $26,769, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Chrysler 300 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.