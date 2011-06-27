Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Venture 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,065
|$1,662
|$1,955
|Clean
|$971
|$1,515
|$1,790
|Average
|$782
|$1,221
|$1,459
|Rough
|$594
|$928
|$1,127
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Venture 3dr Ext Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,607
|$1,957
|Clean
|$826
|$1,466
|$1,791
|Average
|$666
|$1,182
|$1,459
|Rough
|$506
|$898
|$1,128
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Venture LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,008
|$1,700
|$2,043
|Clean
|$919
|$1,550
|$1,870
|Average
|$741
|$1,250
|$1,524
|Rough
|$563
|$949
|$1,178
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Venture LS 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$978
|$1,791
|$2,196
|Clean
|$892
|$1,632
|$2,010
|Average
|$719
|$1,316
|$1,638
|Rough
|$546
|$1,000
|$1,266
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet Venture 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,002
|$1,725
|$2,086
|Clean
|$913
|$1,573
|$1,909
|Average
|$736
|$1,268
|$1,556
|Rough
|$559
|$964
|$1,203