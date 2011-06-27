  1. Home
Used 2006 Ford Focus ZX4 S Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Focus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,750
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,750
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,750
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,750
remote trunk releaseyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,750
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,750
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,750
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,750
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,750
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight2658 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Length175.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume94.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.9 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,750
Exterior Colors
  • CD Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Cloud 9 White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pebble Upper/Light Pebble Lower, cloth
  • Dark Flint Upper/Light Flint Lower, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,750
P195/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,750
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
