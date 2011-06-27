Used 2005 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

HOCUS FOCUS WHAT A RELIABLE CAR HOCUS FOCUS , 09/29/2015 ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 51 of 51 people found this review helpful It is very reliable. I bought my 2005 used from a car rental and I have had it for 10 years now. I have 134,000 miles on it and I don't see myself giving it up for a long time to come! I am short and the seat rises up to where your head basically touches the roof! My parents bought one a few years ago because they liked driving in mine and getting in and out was easy for them. I get 35 miles to the gallon even at 10 yrs. old! They aren't the most quiet cars but they are a good ride and dependable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good handling, peppy, and cheap! Justin , 12/28/2015 ZX4 ST 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought this focus so I could gift my 2005 Mercury Mariner to my wife to haul the kids around. It is my third focus and I have loved all of them. The worst part would be the cheap interior materials and the layout of the armrest and cup holders leaves a bit to be desired however.....the engine and 5 speed make those issues simply minor annoyances. Its a 2.3 and it feels faster than it is. It grips the road well and goes where you want it to. I know its boundaries like any car so I have a lot of fun driving it and its a cheap reliable car. I bought it with 119k miles over a year ago and I currently have 141k and the only problem I have had to change was the front brakes, rear wheel bearing, and the alternator. All these things are normal especially a car its age so I don't count those as faults. I would love to upgrade to the Focus ST or wait and get the RS but financially I will stick to my little silver bullet. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Ford actually got this car right Spencer , 07/30/2016 ZX4 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Early on Ford definitely had a spotty record when it came to building reliable cars. The early Focus models were popular when they came out, but they were littered with reliability issues. 2005 included a major overhaul of the design, engine, transmission, and interior. This car was bought in 2006 with 27k miles on it. I've since racked up over 145k with minimal problems. The engine/transmission mounts failed early on, but were replaced and since have been fine. The only other major repair was the air filter. The air filter built with this car will more or less fail around 100k, and I replaced mine with a K&N intake to resolve this issue. Apart from that, everything else has been routine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great college car no noburt , 08/20/2015 ZX4 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Im in college. I was gifted this car. It was the bare bones model. It had an engine and tranny with the stock radio. The manual windows and locks were annoying but they worked. I replaced the radio and drove from 88K to 120K until i was rear ended and totaled. It gave me 0 mechanical problems. It ran and had A/C. It was great. It looked like shit(due to previous owner) but it got me everywhere with no problems. It was loud when going 80 on the turnpike but I didnt care. I had a radio to listen to. My passengers dealt with the the rear seats so I cant vouch for them. Comfortable, fun, great steering, great brakes, good mpg, good on tires. Would buy again Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse