Used 2004 Ford Focus SVT Consumer Reviews

SVT Focus b16sir1991 , 09/06/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this SVT new in Nov. 2004. I work for Ford and am a Master Tech. Being familiar with the Focus, i had to snag one before they were gone. This car has amazed me from day one. Through the years, it has just been better and better. With a few modifications here and there, this car is extremely hard to beat at 4 times the money. To date, this SVT can pull 1.15g in cornering and out brakes pretty much anything short of pure race cars. I have less then $30k in it and have out performed cars costing over $100k on short courses. Report Abuse

2004 SVT Focus jkevallen , 09/15/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Driving over the Santa Cruz mountains to work every day this car is a ton of fun to drive. Great bang for the buck. I purchased it Used in 2009 and have loved every minute. In mostly highway (commute) driving I consistently get 30 mpg. Only mechanical issue I've had is needing to replace the clutch master cylinder for $270. If left out in the sun in high heat the gauges sometimes don't read correctly after start up. Other than that I love the car. Looking forward to the new Focus ST to be released in 2012. Report Abuse

Perfect Balance Greg , 10/20/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is a great fit for me. I am 6'2" and yet have sufficient head and leg room. I have two children, and we all can fit. It is economical to operate, but still has a great 'Fun Factor'. It is stylish, but also practical. There are cars with more economy, but that are no fun to drive. There are cars with more horsepower, but are significantly more expensive (and how much power can you realistically use before you get in too much trouble). This car, for me at lease, provides the best of both worlds, and it is disappointing that Ford discontinued this type of production. Report Abuse

The SVTF is a hoot Donland23 , 01/27/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my SVT Focus new with 67 miles on the clock in 8/04. As of 1/08, it's now at nearly 70k miles. While I can't say they've been entirely trouble free, the Focus has never left me stranded. All of it's foibles have been superficial. Right now it has no issues other then steering wheel wobble at freeway speeds, and even that's not too bad. Performance is superior; 0-60 mph in about 8 secs, and up to 34 mpg on the hwy are both legit numbers I've acheived. Being a hatchback has also helped, such as when I fit an entire kitchen table with the seats folded. Overall, great car for the money, and no regrets in purchasing it. Report Abuse