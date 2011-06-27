Used 2004 Ford Focus SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$17,370
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$17,370
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$17,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$17,370
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$17,370
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$17,370
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$17,370
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
$17,370
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$17,370
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$17,370
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$17,370
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$17,370
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73 cu.ft.
Length178.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2759 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
EPA interior volume131 cu.ft.
Wheel base103 in.
Width66.9 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
$17,370
Exterior Colors
  • Infra-Red Clearcoat
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Liquid Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • French Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • CD Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Cloud 9 White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
$17,370
P195/60R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$17,370
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$17,370
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
