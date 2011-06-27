Used 2004 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive at a price
Bought my 2004 Focus ZTS in Dec 2007 with 60K. Nice car but had been in some fender bender where the front bumper wasnt installed back correctly. After eating 2 sets of 4 tires, I found out the rims were bent and it has the rarest of Ford Focus ZTS rims ( wide 5 spoke with slit in the middle) nice design though. The 4 disc in dash CD changer wouldnt work when I bought it and replaced it with a DD Kenwood that sounds great! Since it was bought, I have had nothing but strictly electrical issues, which no one can figure out. I have seen others with this make/ model have this same problem, lights flickering all the time. Overall this car has some get-up-and- go for the size engine.
Great Car for Commuting
Purchased in 2007 with 30k miles, just sold with 66k miles. Overall a great daily driver. Got between 28 and 32 MPG in mostly highway driving. Reliability was above average - only items I replaced were front brake rotors and sway bar end links (a common problem?). Otherwise, I only performed routine maintenance at the intervals suggested in the owner's manual. Good braking and cornering feel with decent acceleration. Complaints include strange options (had PW, PL, power mirrors and remote keyless entry, but no cruise control or tilt steering column), and everything under the car was rusted at the time I sold it. Overall, though, a great value.
Good car,i would like more power.
Good car bought with 44k on it. It's fun to drive but i wish it had more power& the clutch was a bit more aggressive ,if you have your rpm's up when you shift into 2nd,you have to drop them down before it will reengage. First thing i had to do is replace the lock cylinder. The car has91k on it & i have replaced the front struts right side was different than left,right side was bad. Left wheel bearing was replaced as well with the front breaks . I do use the car to tow my trailer w/ATV or mower on it about 1500 lbs,& it does well,i get about 30 mpg average.
Ford Quality
The 2.3 engine is not as economical as the 2.0 but it is quick and smooth. Optional features such as moonroof and/or sports package give car a lot of character. Stock radio with cd has great sound. Heat and air work great. Trunk is larger than it looks and with fold down seats can haul many things. The more passengers, the better the ride. On the down side it has blind spots during rain and snow storms and does slide causing higher insurance premiums. Vehicle braking is slow but has been improved in 2005 models. Color choices are fair. Wipers don't overlap well causing restricted view at times (fair weather car). Overall affordable fun to drive small car with a lot of room inside.
A Wonderful Car
I have been totally satisfied with my 2004 Ford Focus ZTS. It is a well made, reliable, economical and fun to drive vehicle. I currently have about 85,000 miles on my car. I still have orginal brakes,clutch etc. Car has been almost problem free. Only problem has been the accelerator linkage which had to be replaced twice under warranty. That's about it. My mileages is 27/34 with an average of 30 mpg. My only wish that it was a little quieter inside the cabin when driving high speed. Not really a problem though-only a wish. Seats are very comfortable-I have a bad back too! I traded in my 2000 ZTS for this Honey. My wife drives a 2001 Focus as well.
