Used 2004 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Good things in small.packages M J , 01/05/2016 ZX3 Comfort 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car in Mau 2015 with 91k on it. I never had any issues really. Changed plugs in 10 minutes, the alternator went out, but with miles was expected. The strut mounts are squeeking, but not a safety issue. All around a decent car to have. I will have this car til it dies completely. This is my first Ford and I was skeptical. Impressive small car and great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2004 Ford Focus ZX3 2 Door hatchback 2.0 Ford for me , 06/21/2008 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Had a couple minor problems with, but with mileage now at 135,000 and running well mostly, I can't really complain. Only problem is if I run for a while, stop for 10 minutes and start, has tendency to die on me. But as long as I stop and keep the engine running, no problem. Hope to drive it for many more miles. Runs like a new car (other than the one problem mentioned, really feels like a new car - really smooth. Report Abuse

Worst car ever, beats my 83 cavalier bryan , 04/30/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful A money pit. If I had to rely on this car for above average use I would have been in trouble many times. For a small car the mileage is below avg-my last trip I couldn't even get 30 mpg hwy/22-23city. The transmission fluid had to be changed at 40k - it's synthetic and cost over $200. The alternator went out at 48k-the engine must be jacked-up to release the alternator so it near impossible for an owner to do.You are looking at $400-700 cost due to labor and parts. The ignition lock seized at 45k-must be towed to the dealer to be fixed due to the anti-theft chip. Around $500. Now at 56k the thermostat housing and valve cover gasket are leaking-Parts and labor will cost you around $500. Report Abuse

Do not buy this CAr snow13 , 07/22/2011 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I have a my ford focus zx3 for 2 years and it has been in the shop more than I have driven it. Like it has most of the normal problems. The ignition chamber and the transmission. I have put more money in the car than its actually worth. I will never buy a ford again. Report Abuse