Used 2004 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Good things in small.packages
I bought this car in Mau 2015 with 91k on it. I never had any issues really. Changed plugs in 10 minutes, the alternator went out, but with miles was expected. The strut mounts are squeeking, but not a safety issue. All around a decent car to have. I will have this car til it dies completely. This is my first Ford and I was skeptical. Impressive small car and great.
2004 Ford Focus ZX3 2 Door hatchback 2.0
Had a couple minor problems with, but with mileage now at 135,000 and running well mostly, I can't really complain. Only problem is if I run for a while, stop for 10 minutes and start, has tendency to die on me. But as long as I stop and keep the engine running, no problem. Hope to drive it for many more miles. Runs like a new car (other than the one problem mentioned, really feels like a new car - really smooth.
Worst car ever, beats my 83 cavalier
A money pit. If I had to rely on this car for above average use I would have been in trouble many times. For a small car the mileage is below avg-my last trip I couldn't even get 30 mpg hwy/22-23city. The transmission fluid had to be changed at 40k - it's synthetic and cost over $200. The alternator went out at 48k-the engine must be jacked-up to release the alternator so it near impossible for an owner to do.You are looking at $400-700 cost due to labor and parts. The ignition lock seized at 45k-must be towed to the dealer to be fixed due to the anti-theft chip. Around $500. Now at 56k the thermostat housing and valve cover gasket are leaking-Parts and labor will cost you around $500.
Do not buy this CAr
I have a my ford focus zx3 for 2 years and it has been in the shop more than I have driven it. Like it has most of the normal problems. The ignition chamber and the transmission. I have put more money in the car than its actually worth. I will never buy a ford again.
Sweet Surprise
We purchased our Focus as a commuter but we use it so much more. We never buy 4 cylinders with automatic transmissions, but here it's perfectly mated. Steering is direct with good on center feel. The 2.3L PZEV engine is refined and responsive. It's quite roomy and the hatch lends SUV utility. At 40,000 miles, it has been totally reliable. It's solid, tight and remains an absolute pleasure to drive. Plus, the Audiophile in-dash 6CD stereo package is amazing in such an inexpensive car. It's also reasonably quiet, although better sound proofing could make this car nearly perfect. All in all, a dynamic, fun, surprisingly premium experience.
