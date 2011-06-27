Used 2000 Ford Focus ZX3 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsOptional
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity43 cu.ft.
Length168.1 in.
Curb weight2551 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Maximum payload990.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Malibu Blue Clear Coat Metallic
  • Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • CD Silver Clear Coat Metallic
  • Infra-Red Clear Coat
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cloud 9 Clear Coat
  • Rainforest Green Clear Coat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
