Used 2017 Ford Flex Wagon Consumer Reviews
Slick Ride
Previous car was a 300 Sedan...which was very low to the ground..like being up for visibility and safety. NEVER owned a Ford before, Flex is the only vehicle that even appealed to me...I must say so far I'm pretty happy. Fuel economy not the greatest and the engine seems a bit small for the large body..but haven't tried to climb any mountains yet. More technology than I will ever use. Missing that refrigerated console that was discontinued but extremely roomy and the Multi Vista Sun Roof is really desirable.
- Safety
- Technology
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
If you are tall
I am 6'8 and used to have a suburban. I found that the flex has more head room and the same about of leg space of the suburban. I liked the suburban, but found the flex road nicer and the seats to be a little more comfortable. The biggest loss in the flex is cargo room. The other thing that I wish was a little better was fuel mileage and a bigger gas tank. But overall I own two of them and we love them. It is like owning a mini expedition, without the huge costs.
- Performance
Itchen to ride in my flex
Well this is the 3th ford flex that we have owned, We love it drives beautifully easy to get in and out it is great on trips, really to many good things to mention really a great car with plenty of room for a family of 7, But we like it for a family of 2
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ideal family car
7 seat car has a very nice interior. 3rd row has a great head space even for adults. Highway ride is very smooth, extremely quiet and comfortable. AWD is a must option. It is not a Sporty SUV, but it has comparable clearance. It will go through snow where minivan will get stuck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
