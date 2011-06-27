2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great little commuter
I got the SE, so there's not a lot of zip, but there still is some acceleration to it. I went with a manual transmission with all the talk about the automatic transmissions. I drive about 150 miles round-trip to work and I've have the car since June. No issues so far, just a solid little car cranking out about 36 mpg on average. The space isn't anything to brag about, but I love the value of this car.
Fiesta Fun
Being a smaller car, the ride isn't as smooth as a larger car, but hey, it's a Fiesta.. With that being said, it's a blast to drive! Drives great and turns on a dime. Even though it's just a four cylinder, this car has plenty of pep for it's size! And great gas mileage to boot!
Disappointing to say the least
They are priced low for a German designed, Mexican made car. But the performance was not there. I've owned two other European Fords, A Cortina, and a Mercur Xr4Ti, and this little Fiesta did NOT have what those two cars had. The Cortina had quality and solid build feel and was fun to drive. This Fiesta did not. The Merkur had performance, handling and comfort, quality materials and a very confident feel on the road at all, including high (115mph) speeds. This Fiesta did not. It's small and feels cheap. The 4cyl just didn't have any fun factor and seemed to complain about being push a little. If you have low expectations and a limited budget then this car might be OK? I've owned several German made cars, VW, Audi, BMw and Mercedes-Benz. The Fiesta is not in the same league...
