Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(11)

2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback

Type:

What’s new

  • Hatchback's base S trim has been dropped, as has the luxe Titanium trim
  • New ST Line trim brings sporty styling to the standard Fiesta
  • Part of the first Fiesta generation introduced for 2011

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling in turns
  • Well-appointed interior with advanced technology options
  • ST model's zesty performance
  • Limited cargo and rear-seat space
  • Some rivals offer better ride quality and seat comfort
MSRP Starting at
$14,560
Select your model:
2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Fiesta does Edmunds recommend?

The base S model is priced competitively, but it lacks basic features — such as cruise control and power windows — that buyers should expect from a car in 2019. The SE doesn't cost much more and adds those features, plus alloy wheels and an armrest. It also opens the door to the SE Appearance package, which we also recommend. It adds a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and upgraded upholstery for a negligible price.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

Ford has said it will stop producing sedans and most of its hatchbacks over the next few years, given the buying public's proclivity for crossovers. That's unfortunate because the 2019 Ford Fiesta is one of the best subcompact cars on the market.

Low prices are essential for these pint-size sedans and hatchbacks, and the Fiesta is no different. Work your way up from the thrifty base trim, however, and you'll find a small car that offers thrills and a sense of style that few in this segment can match. While the standard Fiesta is relatively fun to drive, the real gem in the lineup is the range-topping ST model. It's quite pricey — about 50 percent more expensive than the base Fiesta — but the Fiesta ST has serious performance cred.

Some other subcompacts offer more room and a bigger cargo area — notably, the Honda Fit — but the 2019 Ford Fiesta's personality might win you over. If you're in the market for a small car that offers a little something extra, be sure to check out the Fiesta while you still can — this will be the Fiesta's last year of production.

2019 Ford Fiesta models

The 2019 Ford Fiesta is a subcompact car offered in two body styles: sedan and four-door hatchback. The sedan is available in S and SE trims, while the hatchback is sold in the SE and ST Line trims alongside a high-performance ST model. The affordable base S is modestly equipped, but the SE offers more tech features, such as the Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The high-performance ST comes with a six-speed manual, a sport-tuned suspension and a strong turbocharged engine.

The S starts off with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (120 horsepower, 112 pound-feet of torque), a five-speed manual transmission (a six-speed dual-clutch automatic is available as an option), 15-inch steel wheels, power mirrors with secondary blind-spot mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power locks, manual windows, Bluetooth, Sync voice controls, a 4.2-inch center display, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.

The Fiesta SE builds on the above with 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a rear spoiler (hatchback only), upgraded cloth upholstery, a front center console with armrest, power windows, cruise control, metallic-painted interior trim, and MyKey parental controls for teen drivers.

The optional SE Appearance package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler (sedan), cloth sport upholstery, ambient interior lighting, the Sync 3 infotainment interface with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, enhanced voice controls (including Sync AppLink mobile app integration), satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and dual USB ports. Sixteen-inch black-painted wheels are optional, with or without the Appearance package.

The ST Line hatchback contains the SE Appearance package upgrades, along with rear disc brakes, dual chrome exhaust tips, a black-painted spoiler, roof and door mirrors, aerodynamic upgrades, a leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, and ST-specific cloth sport seats.

The SE and the ST Line's Cold Weather package bundles heated outside mirrors, heated front seats and automatic climate control.

The Fiesta ST adds a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (197 hp, 202 lb-ft) that's paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. Also included are 17-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes and quicker steering. You also get keyless entry and ignition, distinctive interior trim, a trip computer, adjustable lumbar support for the driver, automatic climate control, and an 8-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. The ST Recaro package adds heated Recaro front sport seats (including height adjustments), leather and cloth upholstery and heated mirrors. Also available are black 17-inch wheels with red brake calipers.

A sunroof and a navigation system are stand-alone options on the SE, ST Line and ST trims.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Fiesta Sedan SE (1.6L inline-4 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2014, the current Fiesta has received some revisions, including some changes to standard and optional equipment. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Fiesta, however.

Scorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.0

Driving

8.5
Like other subcompacts, the Fiesta isn't blessed with extra power, and it's not helped by the twin-clutch PowerShift automatic-like transmission in typical driving. Still, enthusiasts will enjoy the sportily tuned chassis.

Acceleration

9.0
The 1.6-liter four-cylinder never feels strong. The Fiesta covers 0-60 mph in 9.4 seconds, average for the segment.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal has an intuitive feel out on the road. Its emergency stopping distances are average for the class.

Steering

9.0
The steering is nice and quick with good feedback and makes you relish any corner or freeway on-ramp. The Fiesta's sportiness is aided by a grippy, thick-rimmed steering wheel.

Handling

8.5
Around turns is where the Fiesta separates itself. A well-tuned suspension makes it fun to drive.

Comfort

8.0
As subcompacts go, the Fiesta lags behind a few competitors in comfort, mostly in terms of ride quality and the seats. But it's one of the quietest cars in the class.

Seat comfort

6.5
There's not a lot of padding, and the cloth material feels scratchy when you're wearing shorts. There's also minimal adjustability. Plus the seatback lever is of poor design, hidden by the seat belt.

Ride comfort

7.5
Not overly surprising since Ford leans toward sportiness with the Fiesta, the ride quality can be a bit choppy, compounded by the short wheelbase. Better seat padding would help, too.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The Fiesta is one of the quietest cars in the class at 70 mph cruising speed. It's good for this class, but not compared to a bigger car. The tires are quiet, but you can always hear the little four-cylinder engine working.

Interior

8.0
The Fiesta has a few touches here and there that let you know Ford is trying to make you feel special. It's assembled well, the Sync 3 system is intuitive, and the interior is functional and easy to use.

Ease of use

6.0
The interior systems and buttons are labeled well and straightforward, especially the cruise control.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The Fiesta is a fairly upright car with a tall roof and wide-opening front doors, making entry easy. But the rear doors don't open nearly as far, making it difficult to enter what is already a small space.

Roominess

7.5
Front headroom is plentiful, but the car's narrowness means front occupants will bump elbows. Rear headroom and elbow room are tight, and there's no center armrest.

Visibility

9.0
The Fiesta offers great sight lines all around due to the large glass area, narrow roof pillars and relatively large rear window.

Quality

8.5
The build quality is decent for the class, but don't expect a whole lot of soft-touch in this price range. The shifter feels substantial, and the controls work well. No squeaks or rattles.

Utility

7.0
While the Fiesta isn't abysmal when it comes to cargo space, it isn't great either. Most of its chief rivals have it beat on cargo space, with the seats up or folded. Small-item storage, however, is laudable up front.

Small-item storage

Excellent small-item storage up front offers four cupholders and plenty of bins. There are no door pockets in the rear, though.

Cargo space

The sedan's trunk is small for the class. The rear seats fold, but not quite flat. The hatchback's cargo hold is larger, but overall the Fiesta comes up short in this category compared to rivals such as the Honda Fit.

Technology

We're generally fond of the Fiesta's in-car tech from the standard Sync system's voice recognition to the turn-by-turn driving directions and emergency assistance. The available Sync 3 system improves on that idea with sharp graphics, intuitive controls and a 6.5-inch touchscreen.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Fiesta.

5 star reviews: 64%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 18%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 11 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • acceleration
  • fuel efficiency
  • driving experience
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • value
  • appearance
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Great little commuter
Caleb,
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)

I got the SE, so there's not a lot of zip, but there still is some acceleration to it. I went with a manual transmission with all the talk about the automatic transmissions. I drive about 150 miles round-trip to work and I've have the car since June. No issues so far, just a solid little car cranking out about 36 mpg on average. The space isn't anything to brag about, but I love the value of this car.

5 out of 5 stars, Fiesta Fun
Rickey D,
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)

Being a smaller car, the ride isn't as smooth as a larger car, but hey, it's a Fiesta.. With that being said, it's a blast to drive! Drives great and turns on a dime. Even though it's just a four cylinder, this car has plenty of pep for it's size! And great gas mileage to boot!

3 out of 5 stars, Disappointing to say the least
Kevin Gervais,
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)

They are priced low for a German designed, Mexican made car. But the performance was not there. I've owned two other European Fords, A Cortina, and a Mercur Xr4Ti, and this little Fiesta did NOT have what those two cars had. The Cortina had quality and solid build feel and was fun to drive. This Fiesta did not. The Merkur had performance, handling and comfort, quality materials and a very confident feel on the road at all, including high (115mph) speeds. This Fiesta did not. It's small and feels cheap. The 4cyl just didn't have any fun factor and seemed to complain about being push a little. If you have low expectations and a limited budget then this car might be OK? I've owned several German made cars, VW, Audi, BMw and Mercedes-Benz. The Fiesta is not in the same league...

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SE 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl 5M
MSRP$15,790
MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission5-speed manual
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
ST 4dr Hatchback features & specs
ST 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$21,340
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower197 hp @ 6000 rpm
ST Line 4dr Hatchback features & specs
ST Line 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl 5M
MSRP$17,625
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission5-speed manual
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
S Fleet 4dr Hatchback features & specs
S Fleet 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl 5M
MSRP$14,560
MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission5-speed manual
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Fiesta safety features:

MyKey Parental Controls
Lets you set driving parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.
Rear Parking Sensors
Warns the driver about nearby objects behind the Fiesta when in reverse. It makes the Fiesta even easier to park.
Rearview Camera
Provides a view behind you when in reverse. It's now standard on the Fiesta.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat4 / 5
Back Seat4 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Ford Fiesta vs. the competition

Ford Fiesta vs. Toyota Yaris iA

While it's not as quick as the Fiesta (especially not in ST form), the Toyota Yaris manages to deliver some fun when you really hustle it. Also worth noting are its cabin materials, which feel more upscale than most in the class. Overall, however, the Fiesta manages to outscore the Yaris in most of our subjective ratings.

Ford Fiesta vs. Honda Fit

The Honda Fit is the undisputed champ of interior packaging. The cargo area is huge for the class, and the versatile storage configurations — the rear seat bottoms can fold up to store tall items in the back — allow users to transport even awkwardly shaped items. The Fit's interior is a bit nicer and roomier, but the Fiesta's Sync 3 infotainment system is easier to use.

Ford Fiesta vs. Nissan Versa

Like the Fit, the Versa's strong suits are its larger-than-average trunk and relative abundance of rear-seat room. The Nissan isn't much fun to drive, however, and the interior is dour. It's one of the least expensive cars on the market, and the shoddy interior materials ensure that you'll be reminded of this fact every time you get behind the wheel.

FAQ

Is the Ford Fiesta a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Fiesta both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Ford Fiesta fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Fiesta gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Fiesta ranges from 10.1 to 14.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Fiesta.

What's new in the 2019 Ford Fiesta?

According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Ford Fiesta:

  • Hatchback's base S trim has been dropped, as has the luxe Titanium trim
  • New ST Line trim brings sporty styling to the standard Fiesta
  • Part of the first Fiesta generation introduced for 2011
Is the Ford Fiesta reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Fiesta is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Fiesta. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Fiesta's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2019 Ford Fiesta a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Ford Fiesta is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Fiesta and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Fiesta is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Fiesta?

The least-expensive 2019 Ford Fiesta is the 2019 Ford Fiesta S Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,560.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,790
  • ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $21,340
  • ST Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $17,625
  • S Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,560
What are the different models of Ford Fiesta?

If you're interested in the Ford Fiesta, the next question is, which Fiesta model is right for you? Fiesta variants include SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), ST Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and S Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M). For a full list of Fiesta models, check out Edmunds' Features & Specs page.

More about the 2019 Ford Fiesta

Subcompact cars aren't known for having much character, but the 2019 Ford Fiesta proves otherwise. Available as a sedan or hatchback, the sharp-handling Fiesta turns even a quick run to the grocery store into an enjoyable trip.

Though the Fiesta is an inexpensive car, you wouldn't know it from the well-finished interior, which is roomy — up front at least — and comfortable. You can also add optional amenities such as heated leather seats, multicolor ambient lighting and a robust infotainment system. Backseat space is tight, however. And while the sedan's trunk is spacious compared to the competition, the hatchback offers less cargo room than some rivals.

The standard engine for the Fiesta is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 120 horsepower. It can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The latter ran a 0-60 mph time of 9.5 seconds in Edmunds testing, which is acceptable for this class of car. The EPA estimates the automatic-transmission Fiesta's fuel economy at 31 mpg combined. Manual-transmission versions are slightly less efficient.

If you prefer speed to economy, consider the high-performance Fiesta ST, which gets a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine that turns out 197 hp, enough to make the sprint to 60 mph in a quick 7.1 seconds. The ST sharpens the Fiesta's fun-to-drive factor with a sport-tuned suspension and steering. It's seriously quick on a curvy road yet comfortable enough for the daily commute. You'll also like that its EPA-estimated fuel economy (29 mpg combined) isn't much lower than that of the regular 1.6-liter Fiesta.

Ford offers the Fiesta in S, SE, ST Line and ST trims. The S is one of the least expensive cars on the market and is well-equipped, considering its budget price. But we imagine most buyers will want the amenities found in the midlevel Fiesta SE. The new ST Line model adds extra features and the ST's styling cues for a small price increase. And you know how we feel about the Fiesta ST: It's one of the best hot hatchbacks on the market. But which trim level is best for you? Let Edmunds help you find your perfect 2019 Ford Fiesta.

2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Overview

The 2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), ST Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and S Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Fiesta Hatchback 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Fiesta Hatchback.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Fiesta Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE, ST, ST Line, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchbacks are available in my area?

2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Listings and Inventory

There are currently 1 new 2019 [object Object] Fiesta Hatchbacks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,300 and mileage as low as 23 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Fiesta Hatchback for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Fiesta Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford Fiesta for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $23,122.

Find a new Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,471.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback and all available trim types: ST, SE, ST Line, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space).

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Fiesta Hatchback?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

