Used 2011 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Consumer Reviews

good but poor auto transmission pelach , 12/13/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful The build quality seems to be quite good. I like the car except for the automatic transmission... it sometimes does not shift logically and lacks power from a stop; after it gets going it seems to have adequate power. The stereo is quite good and the cabin is very quiet, although i notice others are complaining of noises that develop with more use. Mileage is not as good as hoped for but I do live up in the hills. I'm satisfied except for the automatic transmission goofiness.

LEMON DO NOT BUY stevienae , 07/01/2013 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2011 Ford Fiesta in August of 2010. It is an automatic, not manual transmission. Within a month it was back at Ford with transmission issues and has continued to have problems despite at least 10 trips to the Ford Shop. I was told by Ford Engineer that it must be the way I was driving it. They felt I was breaking with my left foot with my foot not completely off the gas. I do not break with my left foot. I just had it voluntarily repossessed as I cannot in good conscious sell it to somebody. This was after the New Car Lemon Law process and denied, I offered to walk away from it and have the dealer resell it and laughed at for being upside down when asked to trade it in.

Transmission Problems! Not a Fiesta! , 10/19/2010 49 of 56 people found this review helpful I bought my fiesta at the end of July. I have just over 2,000 miles on my fiesta and it is in the shop as we speak getting a new transmission! I am very disappointed in the car; it has never shifted (automatic) the way you would expect. Failed attempts to reprogram/repair the transmission have left me car-less as I get a new transmission. I spoke to a representative from corporate ford and asked if these transmission problems were common among the new design. He asked me how much I liked the SYNC system, ignored my question and the fact my brand-new car is not worth the money or headache.

No Complaints after 6500 miles derickd81 , 07/28/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Contemplated many cars before going with the Fiesta. Honda's Fit was a close second, but the Fiesta was much quieter at highway speed and gets better mileage. Took the Fiesta on a roadtrip from VA to ME last week, 2500 miles total mixed driving and got 39.3 mpg overall, A/C was almost always on too! Great mileage on backroads were I have gotten close to 50mpg! Front seats are comfortable even on 16hr trips! Back seats are fine for an hour or two, I'm 6'1" and don't mind. The auto trans is weird at slow speeds, but it is really a manual trans and shifts better than most people can shift a manual at low speeds, so with that perspective in mind it is fine, can't expect a slushbox-like shift!