  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Festiva
  4. Used 1992 Ford Festiva
  5. Used 1992 Ford Festiva Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Ford Festiva Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Festiva
5(40%)4(60%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
Write a review
See all Festivas for sale
List Price Estimate
$770 - $1,831
Used Festiva for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Underappreciated

Scrocx, 01/07/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car since 1993. I done burnouts that rival some of the best. I have caused a 91 Explorer to get a new transmission for trying to out last the FASTIVA in a burnout competition. The build quality is excellent. Designed by Mazda. Produced by Kia. Sold by Ford. This vechicle will not let you down. I now have a 1992 Mazda 323 GTX Turbo 1.8 Liter DOHC motor in the Festiva and it is capable of leveling Z28 Cameros and GT Mustangs. For a total cost of less than $4000 this is a vehicle worth a look.

Report Abuse

The original Zoom Zoom

mrbodangles, 06/09/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has had around 75k miles on it over 16 years. It's a dependable car and fun to drive, with around 33- 37mpg regularly. Even after a t-bone collision (passenger side) and the loss of the front right wheel bearing this car soldiers on. I drive it roughly 180 miles roundtrip every weekend and it continues to impress. Muffler was replaced recently for the second time, car windows are a little 'sticky' after usage in Maine winters. People keep asking to buy it from me, I suspect it's the stylish lines and the amazing handling - I can U-turn where SUVs fear to tread. Also has enough power to travel the Blue Ridge trail withouth breaking a sweat. A good and reliable little car.

Report Abuse

Stick It To Big Oil!

jrpeacher, 10/10/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Just bought this little jewel. Color of the ocean with pink racing stripes. It turns heads, especially as gasoline climbs back up again. Compared to my Ford 4x4 f150 the Festiva is a godsend!

Report Abuse

I love this car.

Scott in Alaska, 10/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My first car I bought all by myself. It has been very reliable here in Alaska, I use studs in the winter and the car can go just about any where in the city. Hill, ice no real problems.... if the snow is more than a foot on the ground it does not do that good.... I use it in the summer most of the time, for when friends come up to visit.

Report Abuse

good cheap ride

navstud02, 10/30/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this car is very easy to repair and maintain. The parts are of the highest quaility. many miles now just hit 345,000 original starter altinater.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Festivas for sale

Related Used 1992 Ford Festiva Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles