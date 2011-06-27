1992 Ford Festiva Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
The GL gets alloy wheels. Sport trim and a spoiler are part of the GL's optional Sport Package.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Festiva.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Scrocx,01/07/2003
I have owned this car since 1993. I done burnouts that rival some of the best. I have caused a 91 Explorer to get a new transmission for trying to out last the FASTIVA in a burnout competition. The build quality is excellent. Designed by Mazda. Produced by Kia. Sold by Ford. This vechicle will not let you down. I now have a 1992 Mazda 323 GTX Turbo 1.8 Liter DOHC motor in the Festiva and it is capable of leveling Z28 Cameros and GT Mustangs. For a total cost of less than $4000 this is a vehicle worth a look.
mrbodangles,06/09/2008
This car has had around 75k miles on it over 16 years. It's a dependable car and fun to drive, with around 33- 37mpg regularly. Even after a t-bone collision (passenger side) and the loss of the front right wheel bearing this car soldiers on. I drive it roughly 180 miles roundtrip every weekend and it continues to impress. Muffler was replaced recently for the second time, car windows are a little 'sticky' after usage in Maine winters. People keep asking to buy it from me, I suspect it's the stylish lines and the amazing handling - I can U-turn where SUVs fear to tread. Also has enough power to travel the Blue Ridge trail withouth breaking a sweat. A good and reliable little car.
jrpeacher,10/10/2010
Just bought this little jewel. Color of the ocean with pink racing stripes. It turns heads, especially as gasoline climbs back up again. Compared to my Ford 4x4 f150 the Festiva is a godsend!
Scott in Alaska,10/02/2002
My first car I bought all by myself. It has been very reliable here in Alaska, I use studs in the winter and the car can go just about any where in the city. Hill, ice no real problems.... if the snow is more than a foot on the ground it does not do that good.... I use it in the summer most of the time, for when friends come up to visit.
MPG
30 city / 37 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
