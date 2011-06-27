  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Festiva
  4. Used 1992 Ford Festiva
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1992 Ford Festiva Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Festiva for Sale
List Price Estimate
$674 - $1,601
Used Festiva for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The GL gets alloy wheels. Sport trim and a spoiler are part of the GL's optional Sport Package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Festiva.

5(40%)
4(60%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Underappreciated
Scrocx,01/07/2003
I have owned this car since 1993. I done burnouts that rival some of the best. I have caused a 91 Explorer to get a new transmission for trying to out last the FASTIVA in a burnout competition. The build quality is excellent. Designed by Mazda. Produced by Kia. Sold by Ford. This vechicle will not let you down. I now have a 1992 Mazda 323 GTX Turbo 1.8 Liter DOHC motor in the Festiva and it is capable of leveling Z28 Cameros and GT Mustangs. For a total cost of less than $4000 this is a vehicle worth a look.
The original Zoom Zoom
mrbodangles,06/09/2008
This car has had around 75k miles on it over 16 years. It's a dependable car and fun to drive, with around 33- 37mpg regularly. Even after a t-bone collision (passenger side) and the loss of the front right wheel bearing this car soldiers on. I drive it roughly 180 miles roundtrip every weekend and it continues to impress. Muffler was replaced recently for the second time, car windows are a little 'sticky' after usage in Maine winters. People keep asking to buy it from me, I suspect it's the stylish lines and the amazing handling - I can U-turn where SUVs fear to tread. Also has enough power to travel the Blue Ridge trail withouth breaking a sweat. A good and reliable little car.
Stick It To Big Oil!
jrpeacher,10/10/2010
Just bought this little jewel. Color of the ocean with pink racing stripes. It turns heads, especially as gasoline climbs back up again. Compared to my Ford 4x4 f150 the Festiva is a godsend!
I love this car.
Scott in Alaska,10/02/2002
My first car I bought all by myself. It has been very reliable here in Alaska, I use studs in the winter and the car can go just about any where in the city. Hill, ice no real problems.... if the snow is more than a foot on the ground it does not do that good.... I use it in the summer most of the time, for when friends come up to visit.
See all 10 reviews of the 1992 Ford Festiva
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 37 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
30 city / 37 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Ford Festiva features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Ford Festiva

Used 1992 Ford Festiva Overview

The Used 1992 Ford Festiva is offered in the following submodels: Festiva Hatchback. Available styles include L 2dr Hatchback, and GL 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Ford Festiva?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Ford Festivas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Ford Festiva for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Ford Festiva.

Can't find a used 1992 Ford Festivas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Festiva for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,504.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,915.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Festiva for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,233.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,229.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Ford Festiva?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Festiva lease specials

Related Used 1992 Ford Festiva info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles