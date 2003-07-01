Used 1992 Ford Festiva for Sale Near Me

I have owned this car since 1993. I done burnouts that rival some of the best. I have caused a 91 Explorer to get a new transmission for trying to out last the FASTIVA in a burnout competition. The build quality is excellent. Designed by Mazda. Produced by Kia. Sold by Ford. This vechicle will not let you down. I now have a 1992 Mazda 323 GTX Turbo 1.8 Liter DOHC motor in the Festiva and it is capable of leveling Z28 Cameros and GT Mustangs. For a total cost of less than $4000 this is a vehicle worth a look.

