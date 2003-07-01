Used 1992 Ford Festiva for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Festiva searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Festiva
Read recent reviews for the Ford Festiva
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.410 Reviews
Report abuse
Scrocx,01/07/2003
I have owned this car since 1993. I done burnouts that rival some of the best. I have caused a 91 Explorer to get a new transmission for trying to out last the FASTIVA in a burnout competition. The build quality is excellent. Designed by Mazda. Produced by Kia. Sold by Ford. This vechicle will not let you down. I now have a 1992 Mazda 323 GTX Turbo 1.8 Liter DOHC motor in the Festiva and it is capable of leveling Z28 Cameros and GT Mustangs. For a total cost of less than $4000 this is a vehicle worth a look.