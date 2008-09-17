Used 1993 Ford Festiva
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Festiva
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Festiva.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- value
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- transmission
- interior
- spaciousness
- driving experience
- seats
- appearance
- handling & steering
- electrical system
- ride quality
- towing
- visibility
- off-roading
- oil
- brakes
- warranty
- emission system
- doors
- safety
- maintenance & parts
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have a 1993 Ford Festiva L Model, 1.3L engine, 5 spd....all with less than 60,000 original miles on it. My Festiva is all original except for the tires and some new parts here and there for routine maintenance. I keep the air pressure in my original size tires at max level and the car rides really smooth. Handling is pretty good, and surprisingly it performs well in higher gears despite the small engine size. I love the simplicity of the car. Considering what transportation costs nowadays I strongly believe the reason they stopped selling this little gem in the US was because it would have seriously injured the auto industry for sales of new cars. Everyone would have eventually bought one for cheap (I think new they were only around $5,000-6,000 USD) and since they are reliable and built well there would be millions of survivor cars on the road today. As everyone knows, it's a Mazda 121 which was sold all over the World, mostly in emerging markets. The Festiva for the US market was assembled by Kia with all the Mazda parts coming from Japan, and has a Ford badge on it. I love Fords. I love Mazda, and I love Kia, so this can't get any better in my opinion. My Festiva is 23 years old as of my review and the paint is still like new. The interior cloth seats have started to disintegrate from the sun, but all the plastics have held up well. I put a couple seat covers on the front seats and it's like new again. Since I've owned the car I have replaced a few inexpensive parts, and the front windshield. The factory air conditioner works great in the Arizona summer but can cause power loss and my engine temperature to rise a bit. The engine is bulletproof and if you look online for videos there are people who video document their Festiva's turning over some serious mileage (one video I saw showed a Festiva with 500,000 miles). It is really fun to drive and I love taking mine on occasional long scenic drives into the mountains to stretch it's legs. The car gets a lot of attention wherever I take it, and someone always asks where they can get one. Parts are easy to find online (eBay, etc). UPDATE: I sold my Festiva for $3,000. The car was 24 years old. I listed it online and it sold in less than 24-hours. The lady that bought said she owned one back in the 1990s and always wished she still had it. Yes, the Festiva is popular, especially among people who previously owned one and are familiar with the utility and reliability.
I've owned two of these cars, the last one I still own. It's almost as if this car was built way before its time. Now with gas what it is, I hear less and less laughing. It's pretty obvious in cars of this size bueracracy is the only thing standing between fuel economy and cars that boast of 23 MPG. This car gets 40 MPG all day long. My buddy and I collected 7 of these cars way before cas went up. We made topless parade vehicles, drove them and parted them. Now, we always have parts and drive like-new 93's. It was dumb luck, but oh-so-sweet. I drive mine around town, he bounces back and forth to Key west in his. They are a dream at 70, but commute like motorcycles.
i own a festiva gt and its got alittle under 93000 miles, and other then alittle transmission trouble, i love the car, i get my fair share of funny looks but their just mad i can park in small spots at work, down town, and at clubs. i did redo the suspension to make it more of a comfordable ride. if anyone else is looking to do so just look for coil overs off of an ATV, yes funny but with the right amount of skill and patients... it worked my festiva never dies, so it got the nic- name, "FestEvil" which is being painted on the trunk after the dents and scratches are removed. great cars hope the 2011 model is as great as its grandfather
Bought this car as a temporary replacement for my beloved wrecked 89 1/2 Mustang. Seven years later, I still have it. Getting fantastic gas mileage is addictive. It is also a great city car, no self respecting car thief or jacker will mess with a lowly Festiva. Not a great car to be in during an accident, but it is nimble enough to avoid situations bigger cars couldn't. After all, are we all going to be forced to drive SUV Panzers to be safe from the SUV bullies. I hope not. The Edmonds pricing for the Festiva is a joke, I can sell this car for what I paid for it tomorrow. They are revered for their reliability, storage, and mileage. All the same reasons I will keep driving it until it dies.
Features & Specs
|L 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|63 hp @ 5000 rpm
|GL 2dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|63 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Ford Festiva a good car?
Is the Ford Festiva reliable?
Is the 1993 Ford Festiva a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 Ford Festiva?
The least-expensive 1993 Ford Festiva is the 1993 Ford Festiva GL 2dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Ford Festiva?
More about the 1993 Ford Festiva
Used 1993 Ford Festiva Overview
The Used 1993 Ford Festiva is offered in the following submodels: Festiva Hatchback. Available styles include L 2dr Hatchback, and GL 2dr Hatchback.
What do people think of the 1993 Ford Festiva?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Ford Festiva and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Festiva 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 Festiva.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Ford Festiva and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 Festiva featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1993 Ford Festiva?
Which 1993 Ford Festivas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Ford Festiva for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 Ford Festiva.
Can't find a new 1993 Ford Festivas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Festiva for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,767.
Find a new Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,631.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1993 Ford Festiva?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related Used 1993 Ford Festiva info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles