2022 BMW M3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth
2022 BMW M3 trade-in prices vary significantly by zip code, mileage, and condition. Get a more accurate value for your car with the Edmunds appraisal tool.
Edmunds market insights and a real offer on your car
- Get the Edmunds Appraisal, so you know what it's worth
- Get an instant, no obligation offer from CarMax to see how it compares
- No contact info needed, no annoying calls
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values for the 2022 BMW M3
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values are currently unavailable.
Did you know?Vehicle appraisals vary significantly by zip code, mileage and condition. Get your most accurate price in just minutes!
FAQ
Related information
Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home State
- Sell My Car In Oklahoma
- Sell My Car In Hawaii
- Sell My Car In Pennsylvania
- Sell My Car In Maine
- Sell My Car In Wisconsin
Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home Town
- Sell My Car in Jersey City, NJ
- Sell My Car in Myrtle Beach, SC
- Sell My Car in Worcester, MA
- Sell My Car in San Jose, CA
- Sell My Car in Omaha, NE
- Sell My Car in Clarksville, TN
- Sell My Car in San Antonio, TX
- Sell My Car in Huntington Beach, CA
- Sell My Car in Little Rock, AR
- Sell My Car in Naples, FL
Appraisal Values by Make
- Dodge Value Appraisal
- Genesis Value Appraisal
- Lexus Value Appraisal
- Saab Value Appraisal
- Eagle Value Appraisal
Appraisal Value by Model Year
- 2013 Honda Accord Value
- 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value
- 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value
- 2017 Toyota Camry Value
- 2016 Honda Accord Value
- 2015 Toyota Camry Value
- 2012 Toyota Camry Value
- 1997 Honda Civic del Sol Value
- 2019 Toyota RAV4 Value
- 2008 Honda Accord Value
- 2010 Honda Accord Value
- 2014 Honda Accord Value
- 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Value
- 2012 Honda Civic Value
- 2014 Toyota Camry Value
- 2010 Chevrolet Camaro Value
- 2016 Toyota Corolla Value
- 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Value
- 2015 Toyota Corolla Value
- 2018 Honda CR-V Value
- 2016 Toyota RAV4 Value
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Value
- 2008 Honda Civic Value
- 2005 Toyota Camry Value
- 2011 Hyundai Sonata Value
Resources For Buying or Selling A Car
- Kelley Blue Book Value - KBB Value
- Carvana
- Edmunds' True Market Value (TMV) Appraisal
- Black Book Value - Black Book Car Value
- Edmunds' Appraisal Value Calculator
- Sell My Car Instantly Online
Recommended
- Ford F-150 2010 Truck Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2010 Truck Features Specs
- Chevrolet Camaro 2002 Convertible Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2009 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2009 Truck Features Specs
Other models
- Used BMW X4-M in Muncie, IN
- Used Tesla Model-3 in Avondale, AZ
- Used Audi Q3 in Union City, CA
- Used Mclaren 720S in Boynton Beach, FL
- Used Ford Transit-Cargo-Van in Seattle, WA
- Used Ram 1500-Classic in Tracy, CA
- Used Honda Insight in Newport Beach, CA
- Used Volkswagen E-Golf in Pittsburg, CA
- Used Hyundai Accent in Indio, CA
- Used Dodge Grand-Caravan in Quincy, MA
- Used Aston-Martin Vantage in New Braunfels, TX
- Used Mazda CX-3 in Pearland, TX
- Used Jaguar XJ in San Clemente, CA
- Used Fiat 500X in Lakewood, CA
- Used Infiniti FX35 in West Jordan, UT
- Used Subaru Legacy in La Habra, CA
- Used Alfa-Romeo Stelvio in South Gate, CA