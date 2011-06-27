Estimated values
1991 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$715
|$1,643
|$2,148
|Clean
|$637
|$1,467
|$1,918
|Average
|$480
|$1,116
|$1,459
|Rough
|$323
|$764
|$1,000
Estimated values
1991 Cadillac Eldorado 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$561
|$1,182
|$1,519
|Clean
|$500
|$1,055
|$1,357
|Average
|$377
|$803
|$1,032
|Rough
|$254
|$550
|$707